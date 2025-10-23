Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Stocks Open Mostly Higher On Corporate Earnings

2025-10-23 03:12:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

European stock markets opened mostly higher on Thursday, supported by strong earnings reports from Renault Group and Roche Holding AG. However, Lloyds Banking Group and Unilever PLC disappointed investors after missing expectations in parts of their businesses, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

