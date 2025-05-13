Apex Health Celebrates International Nurses Day Across All Its Hospitals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On International Nurses Day, Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, joined the international celebration under this year's theme:“Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies.” Across its hospitals in Qatar, Iraq, Libya, the organization celebrate the nurses who form the foundation of every patient journey, those who show up every day not just with clinical skill, but with empathy, resilience, and patient care.

“Nurses play a pillar role in the success, strength and patient journey at every hospital,” said Joseph Hazel, CEO of Apex Health.“They're often the first point of contact for patients and the steady presence throughout their care journey. At Apex Health, we recognize that our nurses are key to delivering safe, consistent, and trusted care. That's why we invest in their growth, listen to their insights, and we make it a priority to ensure they know their work is seen, valued, and deeply appreciated.”

The day was filled with meaningful moments across Apex Health's network, in Qatar, Iraq, Libya. Each hospital marking the occasion in its own way. At The View Hospital in Qatar, the focus was on leadership in nursing and how it shapes a culture of excellence. The Korean Medical Center joined in with heartfelt staff recognition moments, while in Iraq, both Al NasiriyaTeaching hospital and Al Imam Al Hassan Al Mujtaba hospital held full-day events filled with workshops, team building, and peer appreciation. In Libya, the Misrata Heart & Cardiovascular Center highlighted the unique role of cardiac nurses through forums and wellness activities - all celebrating the people at the heart of care.

And because recognition matters, Apex Health has embraced the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. This program honors nurses who go above and beyond in delivering compassionate, skillful, and patient-centered care. By spotlighting individual stories of impact and dedication, the DAISY Award serves as a powerful reminder of the human side of healthcare - and the profound difference a single nurse can make in a patient's life.

Apex Health continues to grow across the region, one thing remains constant, strong nursing teams are essential to delivering meaningful, sustainable care. That's why the company continues to invest in their development through training, recognition, and support systems that help them lead with confidence.

International Nurses Day is a moment to empower nurses, because the future of healthcare depends on the people delivering it every day.

About Apex Health

Your Trusted Healthcare Partner.

Apex Health, a distinguished subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, proudly stands as a vanguard of healthcare leadership in Qatar. Built on the pillars of compassion and global excellence, the company is resolute in its mission to deliver unparalleled patient-centric experiences, empowering individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Apex Health currently manages and develops a substantial healthcare portfolio that includes 9 hospitals operating in 4 countries and 13 projects.

Apex Health is dedicated to developing and operating healthcare facilities that deliver exceptional patient care through international standards, world-class medical expertise, and cutting-edge technologies. As part of its strategic expansion, Apex Health is on track to exceed more than 5,000 operational beds by 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the region's largest and most ambitious healthcare networks.

Through strategic public-private partnerships in the region, Apex Health contributes to shaping the future of local health systems. With a vision to be the leading, sustainable, and trusted healthcare partner, Apex Health works with world-class medical partners across its facilities. It applies international standards in healthcare innovations and cutting-edge technology.