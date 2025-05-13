Reverseengineering Launches 2025 Scantocad Add-In Line To Seamlessly Integrate 3D Scanning With 10 CAD Platforms

ScanToCAD Add-Ins: Reverse Engineering Legacy Mining Equipment with Precision – Digitize, Remanufacture, and Extend the Life of Worn-Out Parts!

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ReverseEngineering, the premier software developer of professional-grade reverse engineering solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation ScanToCAD ADD-IN product line , delivering seamless integration between 3D scanning hardware and 10 major computer-aided design (CAD) platforms. This innovative technology enables engineers and manufacturers to convert physical objects into digital CAD models directly within their existing design environments, a critical capability for Industry 4.0 manufacturing transformation.Industry's Only Cross-Platform UX to Eliminate CAD Translators IGES and STEP in 3D Measurement and Quality Assurance"Engineers have long faced the challenge of juggling disconnected tools when converting real-world parts into CAD models," said Braxton Carter, President and CEO of ReverseEngineering. "Our reverse engineering software add-ins erase that barrier by embedding professional-grade tools directly into the CAD environments engineers already use." The ScanToCAD ADD-IN product line represents the industry's only cross-platform user experience that completely eliminates IGES and STEP file transfers in 3D measurement and quality assurance workflows. This breakthrough approach ensures data integrity throughout the reverse engineering process while dramatically reducing processing time."Manufacturing facilities have always struggled with the fragmentation of software systems across departments," said Christiann Moore, Managing Director of ReverseEngineering. "Our 2025 ScanToCAD partner add-in is the first solution that truly unifies these environments without forcing teams to abandon their preferred tools or invest in expensive standalone software. This is the digital thread connectivity that Industry 4.0 demands."Complete CAD Integration Ecosystem for 3D Scanning and Reverse EngineeringThe comprehensive 2025 product line includes:. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for SolidWorks. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Autodesk Fusion 360. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Siemens NX. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Autodesk Inventor. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for AutoCAD. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Solid Edge. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Mastercam. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Onshape. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for KeyCreator. ScanToCAD ADD-IN for Ansys Discovery(All powered by ReverseEngineeringEfficiency that simplifies 3D Measurement, reducing rework, waste, and scrap: Money saved!Each add-in supports advanced workflows including 3D laser scanning, structured light scanner integration, and photogrammetry-based processing. Users can perform complex reverse engineering tasks such as point cloud editing, surface modeling, and mesh conversion entirely within their native CAD software.Breakthrough Features for Portable CMM Integration and Digital Twin Creation-Core to Industry 4.0The unified interface connects popular metrology hardware-including FARO and Hexagon Absolute Arms -directly with CAD systems, eliminating the data translation errors and loss of precision typically associated with file transfers. Users can probe directly to 3D/2D CAD sketches or extract profiles through millions of points for parametric modeling. Key technological innovations include:.Direct CAD integration for real-time 3D data capture.Intelligent profile extraction for parametric modeling.Universal scanning interface compatible with major portable CMM systems.Multi-user collaborative access across different CAD platforms.AI-powered point cloud processing and feature recognition.Zero-loss data integrity across quality assurance workflows.Industry 4.0 compatibility with IoT sensors and smart factory systems.Closed-loop digital twin synchronization for predictive maintenance"As more industries adopt digital twin technology and data-driven design approaches, the demand for efficient, integrated reverse engineering tools that maintain metrology-grade accuracy is accelerating," Carter added. "Our software development team has focused on creating solutions that not only solve today's engineering challenges but fully support the Industry 4.0 transformation journey."Proven ROI in Manufacturing EnvironmentsJuan Nava-Cerro, Quality Department Head at Vulcan Metal Stamping in Mobile, Alabama, reported significant results: "By integrating our FARO arm directly with Fusion 360 using the ScanToCAD add-in, we reduced our design cycle time from three weeks to just 30 minutes. The ROI was almost immediate, and we've eliminated the data translation errors we used to experience with STEP files. This is the ideal software for Contact/Non-Contact Portable Measurement Systems enabling users to collect simple point variations with the FaroArm's hard probe, then laser scan sections requiring more detailed data for crisp feature definition."About ReverseEngineering: Software Developers Driving the Digital Thread for Industry 4.0ReverseEngineering, the registered DBA of HighRES, Inc., is a leading software development company specializing in CAD-native solutions optimized for portable measurement arms. With over 5,000 installations worldwide, our software transforms physical objects into precise digital twins-or validates them against existing models-directly within the world's most trusted CAD platforms.Our proprietary ScanToCAD ADD-INs eliminate translation errors and workflow fragmentation by enabling real-time 3D measurement, modeling, and inspection inside SOLIDWORKS, Fusion 360, Siemens NX, and other major platforms. These workflows support Probe-to-CAD, Scan-to-CAD, and closed-loop integration into the Design-to-Manufacturing (D2M) process-dramatically shortening design cycles from weeks to hours.ReverseEngineeringoffers the industry's only cross-platform 2025 ScanToCAD ADD-IN family, supporting SOLIDWORKS, Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor, AutoCAD, Solid Edge, Mastercam, Onshape, KeyCreator, and Ansys DiscoveryThe software is compatible with FAROand Hexagonportable CMM arms, delivers NIST-traceable accuracy to within 6 microns, and is ISO 10360-12 certified for probing precision. Trusted across aerospace, automotive, medical, and defense industries, ReverseEngineeringis an Autodesk Certified Partner and a SOLIDWORKS Certified Gold Partner.As a SOLIDWORKS Certified Gold Product, the company's ScanToCAD ADD-INs offer a high level of integration with fully integrated, single-window functionality within SOLIDWORKS, ensuring seamless data exchange and bi-directional associativity between SOLIDWORKS models and our software.As highlighted on Mastercam's Integrated Solutions Partner page, ReverseEngineeringis recognized as a top manufacturing industry software developer helping boost bottom-line efficiency on the shop floor.ReverseEngineeringis a registered trademark of HighRES, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.These are only a few of the new features coming to ReverseEngineering 2025. To learn more, visit ReverseEngineering 2025 at or watch a demonstration video atFor media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or bulk licensing, contact Amanda Blake at ... Phone # 858-488-5231

ScanToCAD_ReverseEngineering engineering and manufacturing of high quality spare parts

