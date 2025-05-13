403
Putin Calls for Stronger Russia, Islamic World Ties
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin extended a warm welcome to attendees of the 16th KazanForum on Monday, advocating for deeper collaboration between Russia and the Islamic world in areas such as finance, technology, and regional stability.
In a message addressed to the forum participants, he said, "I cordially welcome you to hospitable Kazan," referring to the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan where the event is being held.
The forum, officially titled "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum," is scheduled to run until May 18 and has drawn delegations from more than 100 nations.
Despite ongoing international tensions, Putin emphasized that Russia is determined to strengthen partnerships with Muslim-majority nations across various sectors, including economics, scientific innovation, education, and humanitarian efforts.
A key aspect of this year's discussions is the joint initiative to build a "digital financial system," which will be addressed in a session of the Russia–Islamic World Strategic Vision Group.
Representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are expected to participate in these talks, reflecting the emphasis on collaborative development.
The forum's agenda also features topics such as trade relations, Islamic banking systems, halal compliance standards, and alternative financial structures based on shared participation.
Attendees include officials from global institutions, government bodies, investment entities, and public organizations. a major Turkish news outlet, serves as the event’s global media partner.
Putin also highlighted the significance of this year’s forum coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph in World War II.
He drew a connection between the historical struggle and the contemporary global challenges facing the international community today.
