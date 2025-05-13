United Security Insurance Company Expands Its Personal Lines Auto Insurance Product To Include The State Of Arizona

USIC now available in the state of Arizona.

A Member of Warrior Insurance Network, United Security Insurance Company Launches Its Personal Lines Auto Insurance Product in the state of Arizona.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by United Security Insurance Company (USIC) and marketed by Warrior Insurance Network (WIN), USIC's Personal Lines Auto Insurance product is now available in Arizona, as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

With over 50 years of experience, USIC personal lines auto products are competitively priced and offer insureds a wide range of coverage options designed to help fit their budget, by offering aggressive policy discounts , multiple installment payment options, and other attractive features and coverages.

"WIN and its member insurance companies are a forward-thinking organization who are committed to expanding our corporate footprint. We are constantly seeking opportunities for growth in new markets. Arizona marks the first state in WIN member insurance companies' westward expansion with additional states on the horizon," explained Jim Hallberg, CEO and President, WIN.

USIC personal auto insurance products are marketed through a diverse network of independent insurance agencies. Please contact your local independent insurance agency for complete policy details. USIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 800- 875-4422

About United Security Insurance Company

United Security Insurance Company (USIC), formally known as United Security Health and Casualty, is a member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). USIC celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023 and specializes in providing affordable Personal Lines Auto Insurance products with multiple discounts available, responsive claims handling and quality customer service. USIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies throughout Arkansas, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. USIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 800- 875-4422

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network's (WIN) member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company, Texas Ranger MGA and Lonestar MGA. WIN is a marketing organization servicing a select group of insurance carriers and independent insurance agents which offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products. WIN member companies are licensed in 23 states which include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 866-400-8600

SOURCE United Security Insurance Company

