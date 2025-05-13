New Music Released By: Rogues Of Chaos

New Single Release by Rogues of Chaos

Major Record Distribution, LLC. is proud to announce the release of Rogues of Chaos Single, called: WILD TONIGHT

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pre-Order for this release is available on May 1, 2025, and will be available on Amazon and ITunes.The Single will officially be released on all streaming platforms, on May 16, 2025, by Record Label: Major Record Distribution, LLC., with global music distribution by The Orchard.This song is about the feel of freedom and having fun. It's about letting loose, breaking free, and showcasing your true self.Rogues of Chaos is a high-powered super band led by lead guitarist (Julian) Jerry Flack with electrifying music to ignite and inspire power pop, female rock vocal and hard rock guitar fans!This catchy, ear-pleasing music, is raw, yet refined. It's new classic rock with a hint of metal. Guitar-oriented, distinctive female vocals, with keyboards and harmonica in the mix for a big, unique sound.Who knew that when Jerry Flack and Cristina Smith met in first grade at Jefferson Elementary School in San Diego it would inspire the creation of the Rogues of Chaos?The two met up again later in high school and rekindled their friendship (and later admitted they had each had a crush on the other, though never mentioned it at the time). After high school, Flack went on to be a founding member of the pioneering rockers of United States west coast 70s punk band, the Cardiac Kidz, and Smith went into rock and roll radio at the iconic KGB radio station and on the production team of the weekly nationally syndicated Brainstorm! with Gabriel Wisdom show.They reconnected in 2021 when Flack was working on a Cardiac Kidz reunion show with Kidz co-founder Jim Ryan. After that gig, Flack invited Smith, a classically-trained keyboardist, to brainstorm and jam to put together a new band featuring Flack's original material. From there, Flack invited vocalist Caylyn Gamboa to join. Her rock style blends seamlessly with Flack's fast paced, high-energy music, they had worked together in the short-lived band, Me and the Boyz. Gamboa's distinctive voice and emotional range bring Flack's wide range of lyrics to life.Next, Flack invited longtime friend, Marty Erickson to join in on harmonica and percussion.Flack and Smith brought on drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) to drum on Rogue of Chaos recordings and serve as producer.Then former Hollywood Stars and Steppenwolf lead guitarist Ruben de Fuentes came on board. Ryan Maichel on bass and drummer James Ferraro are recent additions for live shows.The Rogues of Chaos bring the exciting raw power of in-your-face music songs of freedom, fun and passion to the stage, echoing these changing times. Let your audiences dance and cheer with individualism and authenticity.CONTACT INFORMATION:Major Record Distribution, LLCCo-Owner/CEOPhyllis Salter-GannPhone: (903) 357-2644Email:...Record Label:Major Record Distribution LLCEmail: ...Spotify:

