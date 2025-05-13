Global Fixed Displacement Gear Pump Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fixed Displacement Gear Pump Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Substantial growth has been registered in the fixed displacement gear pump market size in recent years. The market value, which stood at $1.74 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to $1.84 billion in 2025, marking a commendable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. A proliferation of industrial automation, an upsurge in hydraulic applications, growth in construction machinery market, heightened demand for agricultural equipment, and an expanded manufacturing sector have all been instrumental in driving this growth during the historical period.

Can this growth momentum be sustained in the future?

The fixed displacement gear pump market size shows immense potential for robust growth in the next few years. The market is projected to swell to a substantial $2.28 billion by 2029, spurred by a CAGR of 5.4%. Several prominent factors can be attributed to this anticipated growth during the forecast period – increased investments in the energy sector, rising industrial automation, amplified investments in infrastructure, burgeoning applications of heavy machinery, and an expanding oil and gas sector. The future market trends also point towards major technological advancements, increased push towards electrification, hybrid hydraulic-electric systems, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and smart fluid systems integration.

So, what's propelling this anticipated growth?

The burgeoning demand for energy efficiency is expected to serve as a key growth driver for the fixed displacement gear pump market going forward. Energy efficiency involves using less energy to perform the same tasks or achieve the same outcomes, thereby reducing overall energy consumption and waste. Rising energy costs have compelled both individuals and businesses to find ways to curtail consumption and trim down expenses. A fixed displacement gear pump bolsters energy efficiency by facilitating consistent and reliable fluid flow with minimal energy loss. Its simple design minimizes internal leakage and enhances volumetric efficiency, ensuring that most input energy is effectively translated into fluid movement.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fixed Displacement Gear Pump Market?

Leading the way in the fixed displacement gear pump market are esteemed companies like Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Atos S.p.A., Danfoss A/S, Bosch Rexroth AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Hydac International GmbH, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Haldex AB, Hawe Hydraulik SE, Yuken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Muncie Power Products, Bailey International LLC, Tuthill Corporation, Permco Inc., Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Dyna Hydraulics, and LHY Powertrain

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Fixed Displacement Gear Pump Market?

These industry heavyweights are harnessing disruptive technologies to innovate and enhance performance, meet sustainability demands, and expand their market reach. For instance, in January 2024, Shimadzu Corporation, a Japan-based company specializing in the manufacturing of precision instruments, launched an eco-friendly high-pressure gear pump designed to replace the SGP2 series.

How is the market segmented?

The fixed displacement gear pump market can be segmented as follows-

1 By Type: External Gear Pump, Internal Gear Pump

2 By Application: Automotive, Construction, Agriculture, Industrial Machinery, Oil And Gas, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1 By External Gear Pump: Single Gear Pump, Double Gear Pump

2 By Internal Gear Pump: Helical Gear Pump, Spur Gear Pump

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Fixed Displacement Gear Pump Market?

North America held the lion's share in the fixed displacement gear pump market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fixed displacement gear pump market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

