As Vccs Gain Recognition As Environmental Commodities, Bluegrace Sets The Standard With Tokenized Carbon Assets

Voluntary Carbon Credits Gain Ground as Environmental Commodities-BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Leads with First ISIN-Backed, Traceable Tokenized Assets.

- Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy BoliviaLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development for voluntary carbon markets, voluntary carbon credits (VCCs) are increasingly recognized not just as environmental tools but as fully tradable environmental commodities, standardized, fungible, and regulated financial-grade assets. This shift signals a transformative moment in global climate finance. At the forefront of this evolution is BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), the pioneering company behind the world's first ISO 6166 (ISIN) backed tokenized voluntary carbon credit, fully compliant with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA Dubai regulations ( ). This breakthrough sets a new benchmark for market transparency and credibility positioning BGEB VCCs for full integration into global trading platforms, unlocking institutional investment and scalable climate impact across sectors.In an era of accelerating climate commitments, voluntary carbon markets provide a strategic solution for industries like aviation, maritime, and manufacturing to neutralize residual emissions. Unlike compliance markets bound by national mandates, VCCs enable corporations to act ahead of regulation, aligning with sustainability targets and stakeholder expectations. As countries like the United States, European Union, China, and Canada formally treat carbon credits as tradable commodities under financial or environmental law, VCCs are becoming credible market-based tools for decarbonization.The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has formally classified voluntary carbon credits as“environmental commodities”, establishing foundational standards for listing derivatives and preventing market fraud. Similarly, the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS)* treats allowances as standardized emission units with fungible value, mirroring commodity-like characteristics across global carbon markets.However, the voluntary market has long suffered from fragmented oversight, inconsistent quality, and lack of traceability issues that undermine trust and stall capital flows. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) addresses these challenges head-on with the launch of the Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a revolutionary digital asset that is:.Backed with an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for global traceability and financial legitimacy.Backed by certified carbon sequestration across 20.5 million acres of Amazon rainforest, representing real, verifiable climate impact.Valued at over $2 billion in natural forest capital assets, providing tangible backing and investment-grade assurance.Fully auditable on blockchain, with smart contracts and NFTs ensuring security, transparency, and fraud-proof verificationThis tokenized model brings unprecedented traceability, permanence, and transparency to the VCC market, enabling buyers to access high-integrity credits that are fully aligned with ESG disclosure requirements and sustainable finance regulations. The BGACT token is exclusively tradable on the NeXchange ( ) platform, offering financial-grade security and unlocking institutional participation.“As voluntary carbon markets mature, the future depends on building trust through robust data, clear structure, and full transparency. With BGACT, we are transforming high-quality carbon credits into institutional-grade, tradable commodities-laying the foundation for credible climate finance and measurable environmental impact.” - Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy BoliviaThis innovation comes at a pivotal time. ESG regulations across the globe, including the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), now require companies to disclose carbon offset strategies and ensure the quality and origin of credits used. Carbon suppliers, in turn, must validate projects through third-party audits, align with standards for permanence and additionality, and document contributions to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). BGACT satisfies all these criteria, supporting over 90% of the SDGs while ensuring every token represents measurable and verified climate action.The potential scale of this market is vast. With forecasts projecting hundreds of billions of dollars in VCC demand by 2030, the shift toward commoditized, high-integrity credits opens pathways for climate resilience and financial returns. The BlueGrace model offers a blueprint for this future, anchored in science, security, and sustainability.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -*EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For Corporate InquiriesJULIO JOSE MONTENEGRO...+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZ...+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -📧 Media Inquiries

