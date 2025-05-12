Ministry Launches National Solar Water Heater Subsidy Programme For Low-Income Households

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Monday launched a national programme to support low-income households in installing solar water heaters, offering subsidies of up to 50 per cent to reduce electricity bills and promote clean energy use.

Funded with support from the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and implemented in partnership with the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), the JD5 million programme aims to boost energy efficiency and alleviate economic pressures on vulnerable families, according to a ministry statement.

Speaking at a press conference during the launch, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said that the four-year programme targets the installation of 12,000 solar water heaters across the Kingdom. Eligible beneficiaries include Jordanian families earning a combined monthly income of JD750 or less and owning no more than one vehicle.

"This initiative promotes fairness in government support distribution and empowers low-income households to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and save up to JD20 per month on electricity bills," Kharabsheh noted.

JREEEF Executive Director Rasmi Hamzeh said that the programme builds on the fund's long-standing efforts in the housing sector, dating back to 2015. He underscored the importance of working with donors, banks, and local organisations to maximise outreach and impact.

“Our goal is to install 90,000 solar water heaters by 2035 in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision,” he said, adding that current national penetration stands at 24 per cent.

To simplify access, the Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, launched a digital application platform integrated into the government's "Sanad" app. Eligible citizens can apply and receive preliminary approval electronically.

Priority will be given to certified local service providers within each governorate. Applicants can choose contractors from a pre-approved list available via the platform or participating banks, the statement said.

During the launch event, Kharabsheh signed cooperation agreements with several civil society organisations to support implementation and outreach efforts.

Further details on the programme, including application steps, eligibility requirements, and system specifications, are available on the Ministry of Energy's website, JREEEF's social media channels, and at authorised partner banks.