Matthews International Announces Acquisition Of The Dodge Company

“We are excited to welcome Dodge and its employees to the Matthews Memorialization family,” said Steve Gackenbach, Matthews Memorialization Group President.“As a leading supplier to Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, our strategy is to offer customers a full range of products and solutions. Dodge is a market leader and most recognized provider of embalming solutions and is an ideal addition to our suite of offerings. Our goal is to provide seamless service and continuity for Dodge customers, ensuring they continue to receive the same great products from the same Dodge team. Dodge has a long history of strong customer relationships and providing leading embalming offerings to the Funeral Profession. We intend to continue that tradition.”

“The thought of selling our 132-year-old family business was very difficult, but the decision to join Matthews was the easy part; it felt right,” said Debbie and Kristie Dodge.“We're confident they'll continue our tradition of providing customers with outstanding service and products and know from friends who are part of Matthews that they value and respect employees – something very important to generations of Dodges.”

For Dodge customers, it is business as usual; essentially nothing will change for customers as a result of the acquisition. Dodge customers will continue to partner with their Dodge sales and customer service representatives to order the same products they do today. Purchasing processes will remain the same. Tim Collison, Dodge CEO, has made a long-term commitment to continue to lead Dodge as part of Matthews.

Dodge sales representatives will proactively contact customers with information about the acquisition and to answer any questions. In the meantime, customers with questions may contact their Dodge sales representative.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Company has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

About The Dodge Company

The Dodge Company is the largest supplier of embalming chemicals and cosmetics in North America and provides a vast array of other products for Funeral Service Providers. Since 1893 when A. Johnson Dodge founded The Dodge Company, its goal has been to help embalmers and Funeral Directors do the best work they are capable of doing. Visit Dodge online at shop.dodgeco.com.

