Radisson Blu Chattogram Brings Subcontinental, Middle Eastern, Persian Iftar-Cum-Dinner Fusion For Ramadan

Chattogram: Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View has brought an exquisite fusion of Subcontinental, Middle Eastern, and Persian culinary traditions, alongside popular local delicacies for Ramadan. On every evening during the holy month, the five-star hotel's premium dining outlet, 'Xchange,' will serve this exclusive arrangement as Iftar-cum-Dinner buffets.

Signature highlights of this tantalizing spread include Chicken Afghani Kebab, Nawabi Chicken Tangri Kebab, Mutton Tehari, Lahori Fried Fish Cutlet, Turkish Lamb Adana Kebab, and mouth-watering Shahi Mutton Haleem. Meanwhile, the dessert selection features Egyptian Umm Ali, Mughal Bakarkhani, Arabian Basbousa, Kunafa, Pistachio Baklava, Shahi Barfi, Syrian Balah El Sham, and ghee-fried Saffron Reshmi Jilapi.







'Pay 1 Eat 4' (Buy 1 Get 3) offers are available for cardholders of selected banks, including BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, City Bank, NRB Bank, United Commercial Bank, Trust Bank, Eastern Bank, Meghna Bank, Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia, and NCC Bank. Additionally, lucky diners, selected through a special raffle draw, will receive attractive prizes, including premium stays at Radisson.

Apart from the fusion buffets, 'Iftar Bazar,' a dedicated takeaway corner at the hotel lobby, is serving premium Iftar boxes from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every day. The takeaway servings, curated for groups ranging from 2 to 8 people proportionally, are available in four categories, named after Arabic numerals, Wahid (One), Itnaan (Two), Talata (Three), and Arba'a (Four). Within 5 kilometers of the hotel's radius, free delivery service is offered on orders over BDT 10,000.







For large-scale corporate, family, and social Iftar gatherings, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View offers two expansive pillarless grand ballrooms: Mezbaan and Mohona, two medium-sized halls, and eight meeting rooms. Radisson Blu Chattogram prides itself on providing the port city's finest venues for corporate and community Iftar events, complemented by modern amenities, a secure environment, ample parking facilities, and separate prayer spaces for men and women.

For bookings and detailed information, interested guests may contact the hotel at +88017777701158, +88017777701162, +8801841621158, +8801777-701123, and +8809612600800.

