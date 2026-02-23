Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Road Crashes in Northern Afghanistan Result in Multiple Deaths, Injuries

Road Crashes in Northern Afghanistan Result in Multiple Deaths, Injuries


2026-02-23 05:01:45
(MENAFN) At least three people were killed and eight others injured in two separate road accidents in northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan and Samangan provinces on Monday, according to local police reports.

The first crash took place along the highway connecting Shiberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province, to Andkhoy district in neighboring Faryab province. A passenger vehicle veered off the road and overturned, killing one person at the scene and injuring six others, including a woman and a child, Qari Abdul Sattar Halimi, spokesperson for the Jawzjan provincial police, confirmed.

The second accident occurred on the outskirts of Khulm district in Samangan province, where a car lost control and overturned. The crash claimed the lives of two commuters and left two others injured, according to a statement from the Samangan provincial police office.

Authorities attributed both accidents to reckless driving and called on motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies. Rescue teams responded quickly to the scenes, providing emergency assistance and transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

MENAFN23022026000045017640ID1110775805



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search