Nanoscope Therapeutics To Present Groundbreaking Research At ASGCT 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to present the safety and efficacy results of our MCO therapy for multiple retinal diseases, including Stargardt macular degeneration in clinical trials, and geographic atrophy in non-human primate models," said Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, co-founder and President of Nanoscope. ", we look forward to sharing details about the positive therapeutic benefits seen in Stargardt patients, which were similar to the durableIt is an exciting time at Nanoscope as we prepare MCO-010 for commercialization, including BLA submission."

Results of MCO therapy for multiple retinal diseases: Stargardt in human, and geographic atrophy in non-human primate

Following are the details for the meeting presentations:

Podium presentations:

Tuesday, May 13th, 2:15 pm – 2:30 pm; Room 265-268 – Dr. Samarendra Mohanty presenting – "Safety and efficacy of multi-characteristic opsin gene therapy in improving vision in NHP model of geographic atrophy"

Tuesday, May 13th, 2:30 pm – 2:45 pm; Room 288-290 – Dr. Saurav Mohanty presenting – "Safety, Tolerability, Biodistribution, Transgene Expression and Effectiveness of Image-Guided Laser-based Non-Viral Targeted Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin in Retinae of African Green Monkeys"

Wednesday, May 14th, 4:00 pm – 4:15 pm; Room 265-268 – Dr. Subrata Batabyal presenting – "Development of Orthogonal Potency Assays for Multi-Characteristic Opsin Gene Therapy: Gene Expression and Light-Stimulated Activity"

Poster presentations:

Tuesday, May 13th, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm; Poster Hall – Dr. Vinit Mahajan presenting – "Human Retinal Cell Delivery of a Bioengineered, Synthetic Protein Sensitive to Multiple Wavelengths of Light in Patients with Stargardt Disease", Poster No. 584

Wednesday, May 14th, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm; Poster Hall – Dr. Amir Singh presenting – "Forced Degradation Studies of Multi-Characteristic Opsin Gene Therapy Drug Product", Poster No. 1380

Thursday, May 15th, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ; Poster Hall – Dr. Ananta Ayyagari presenting – "Accelerated Regulatory Approvals in Cell and Gene Therapy", Poster No. 1856

Nanoscope team members will also be available for meetings during the ASGCT conference.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing mutation-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases for which no treatment currently exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772 ), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP in 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial , also in 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical programs include an IND-ready non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 asset for GA, as well as an AAV asset for Leber Congenital Amaurosis, in IND-enabling studies.

