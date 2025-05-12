FOX Launches An AI-Driven Converged Media Platform Powering The Future Of Advertising Impact Across Its Iconic Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FOX Advertising announces the launch of the OneFOX converged media platform, powered by AdRise built on a foundation of AI-driven technology and tools.

This intelligence platform will harness audience & contextual signals along with behavioral, creative and campaign analytics to create more personalized ad experiences for consumers and increase ad efficacy for advertisers.

The genesis of the platform began a little over a year ago with AdRise developing the proprietary building blocks that support unified planning tools, activation and measurement across FOX Entertainment, FOX Sports, FOX News Media and Tubi.

The accelerated growth and evolution of machine learning and LLMs, has unlocked new entrants into the category and with FOX's investment, AdRise has been at the forefront in building next gen capabilities to better connect fans and brands. These solutions are underpinned by a data strategy that moves from an over-reliance on identities to AI-driven matches and inferences focused on outcomes. This strategy will also evolve clean-rooms and retail media networks towards true secure data co-ops.

"There is a lot of buzz about AI, but we're actually seeing a growing number of partners and customers experiment with AI-driven audience modeling and advanced targeting that will dramatically enhance current identity-based infrastructures," said Stephano Kim, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, FOX Ad Sales. "As we lean into protecting consumer data and their privacy, we are looking for better alternatives to connecting brands and their consumers in a safe and compliant way."

OneFOX has been building towards a unified solution for the last few years and this Upfront season will culminate in a platform release that enables marketers to activate FOX's portfolio with precision across its premium live, on-demand and digital content. This proprietary intelligence platform will dynamically align brand goals with the right audience, programming, and consumer touch point to make every moment count for advertisers and FOX's audiences.

"OneFOX is known for delivering valuable and incremental audiences from across our portfolio of best-in-class content," said Jeff Collins, President of FOX Ad Sales, Marketing & Brand Partnerships. "We've heavily invested in these next gen solutions so that advertisers can now maximize the impact they have when engaging with our leaned–in audience."

Key capabilities include:



AI-Powered Planning: Predictive models surface optimal campaign strategies across genres and platforms- from the big game to breaking news.



Unified Activation: Converged audience insights enable holistic planning to be activated across linear, addressable and digital media.

Outcome-Based Measurement: Real-time insights tie media strategies to business outcomes and client objectives, including sales lift, engagement, and brand resonance.

About Fox Corporation:

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit .

SOURCE Fox Corporation

