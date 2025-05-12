Shipwise And Clearjet Launch Partnership To Deliver Regional Carrier Access And Transform Fulfillment Strategy

ShipWise + ClearJet: Smarter shipping starts with smarter partnerships.

This new integration simplifies carrier diversification and enables smarter fulfillment for users in NY/NJ and SoCal.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShipWise , a leader in intelligent shipping and order management solutions, and ClearJet, the innovative delivery infrastructure platform, have joined forces to transform how e-commerce brands access and scale carrier diversification. Through this strategic partnership, ShipWise users gain seamless, direct access to ClearJet's delivery infrastructure, unlocking faster deliveries and complete operational flexibility without the complexity of new contracts or custom integrations.This new integration is specifically built for scaling and enterprise e-commerce brands that need to outmaneuver traditional shipping constraints without the overhead of managing multiple carrier relationships. With ClearJet embedded into the ShipWise platform, users can now automatically route packages through the best-performing carriers in the ClearJet network with ShipWise managing order processing, label generation, and tracking in one cohesive interface. ShipWise and ClearJet deliver an integrated, frictionless shipping solution that helps brands lower costs, shorten delivery times, and expand their fulfillment strategies - starting today in New York, New Jersey, and Southern California.“This partnership makes it easy for scaling brands to access top-tier final mile carriers for national delivery to every zip code without technical hurdles,” said Chris Guggenheim, Founder & CEO of ClearJet.“Our infrastructure was built to give operators full control over their shipping network. Now, ShipWise users can tap into that power instantly.”“ClearJet Connect is about embedding our supercarrier infrastructure directly into the tools brands already use,” said Matt Clark, VP of Marketplace, Head of ClearJet Connect.“ShipWise is a natural fit. Together, we're turning carrier diversification from a strategy reserved for the highest-volume shippers in the world into an out-of-the-box capability for growing consumer brands who need to move fast.”With ClearJet embedded directly into ShipWise's platform, users can ship smarter by tapping into a fully configurable logistics engine built for operators. Whether you're scaling up rapidly or fine-tuning an existing fulfillment strategy, ClearJet lets you use your own carriers, set your own routing logic, and configure a custom“supercarrier” network, all without leaving the ShipWise environment.This integration enables ShipWise users in these key regions to:✓ Connect directly with top-performing regional carriers.✓ Choose maximum speed, maximum savings, or both, depending on shipment needs.✓ Benefit from ClearJet's operational intelligence, monitoring every link in the delivery chain.✓ Manage everything through your ShipWise dashboard for a seamless shipping experience.By combining ClearJet's Air Zone SkipTM technology for 0–1 day middle-mile moves with express and ground solutions, ShipWise brands now have unmatched flexibility to configure high-speed, low-cost shipping strategies that fit their growth ambitions.“Carrier diversification isn't just a buzzword," said Todd Dunlop, Business and Partnership Development at ShipWise, "It's a real advantage brands can act on. ClearJet's flexible, high-performance model complements ShipWise's commitment to intelligent fulfillment perfectly. Together, we're making it easier than ever for brands to achieve greater control over their logistics operations.”As shipping costs rise and customer expectations grow, more brands recognize the need for diversification, but few know how to operationalize it. ShipWise and ClearJet provide not just more options, but a fully operationalized path to smarter shipping control.About ShipWiseShipWise is a leading provider of web-based, on-premises, and API-driven shipping solutions for the e-commerce and 3PL industries. Through seamless order management, rate shopping, and real-time visibility, ShipWise helps businesses streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at .About ClearJetClearJetis a delivery infrastructure platform purpose-built for operators. With flexible air and ground solutions, a nationwide network of elite carriers, and deep operational intelligence, ClearJet enables brands to design and control their own logistics ecosystems at scale. Learn more at .

