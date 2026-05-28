Kazakhstan And Russia Launch 3,000Km Unmanned Cargo Route From Astana To Moscow

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Russia have completed first long-haul autonomous cargo run along the 3,000-kilometer Astana–Moscow route, cutting standard transit time by more than half, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

The intitative, executed by the ministries of transport of both countries in partnership with automotive manufacturer PJSC KAMAZ, was presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana.

During the operational test, the unmanned heavy-duty vehicles simultaneously crossed the Kazakh-Russian border via the Zhana Zhol checkpoint before proceeding to their final destinations.

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