Kazakhstan And Russia Launch 3,000Km Unmanned Cargo Route From Astana To Moscow
The intitative, executed by the ministries of transport of both countries in partnership with automotive manufacturer PJSC KAMAZ, was presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana.
During the operational test, the unmanned heavy-duty vehicles simultaneously crossed the Kazakh-Russian border via the Zhana Zhol checkpoint before proceeding to their final destinations.--
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