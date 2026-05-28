China: US Should Commit To Joint Taiwan Framework

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Mao Ning urged the United States on Thursday to implement the agreements and frameworks the two countries reached on the matter of Taiwan's status during the meeting of their presidents, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, in May 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Mao's remarks came at the ministry's regular press conference when she was asked about an International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) study that showed that the world was nearing another nuclear conflict "with the Asia-Pacific as its core" amid Taiwan-linked disagreements between China and the US.

Mao insisted that the US should implement its previously stated dedication to the one-China principle. She also reminded that Taiwan's status is "purely China's internal affair."

Meanwhile, the Chinese Defense Ministry warned the US against approving the previously announced $14 billion-weapon sale to Taiwan, which is currently on hold.