Suspected Hideout Discovered During Renovation Of Shukhevych Museum

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv City Council reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"While removing the parquet flooring on the grounds of the museum dedicated to UPA General Roman Shukhevych in Bilohorshcha, workers discovered a stone-lined chamber nearly 2 meters deep in the foundation. During the excavation, archaeologists did not find any valuable historical artifacts. Therefore, historians are now investigating the possible purpose of this structure and its connection to the UPA General-Horunzhy," the statement reads.

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It is noted that the city plans to cover this space with glass and preserve it for visitors.

As reported by Ukrinform, restoration work on the Roman Shukhevych Museum following the Russian strike on January 1, 2024, began in early March of this year. The discovery of the hideout slightly delayed the completion of the work. However, by the end of June, they plan to build the walls and cover the museum.