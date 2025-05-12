Primera Reviews: Alex Miller's Pelvic Floor Strong Exercises To Fix Bladder Leakage Without Kegels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Primera's Kidney-First Formula Restores Bladder Control, Strengthens the Pelvic Floor, and Rejuvenates Aging Women Naturally-Without Kegels, Pads, or Prescription Drugs

Why bladder leakage in women over 40 may stem from declining kidney function-not just aging or childbirth.

How the Primera supplement uses 9 plant-based super-nutrients to restore bladder control naturally .

The science behind "dirty blood" and how it weakens the pelvic floor, leading to urgency and leaks.

What makes Primera's kidney support approach different from pads, prescriptions, and kegel exercises.

A detailed breakdown of each ingredient, including Boswellia, Horsetail, Sumac, Zinc, and more.

Real-world benefits women have reported after using this natural pelvic floor remedy daily.

Cost breakdown, money-back guarantee, and how to access exclusive bonuses with your order.

Answers to common questions about effectiveness, safety, usage timeline, and aging support. Where to buy Primera bladder support supplement to avoid counterfeit or expired versions.

TL;DR - Primera Review Summary

Primera is a natural bladder support supplement for women over 40 that targets the hidden root cause of leaks and urgency: declining kidney function. Rather than masking symptoms, Primera's kidney-first formula uses 9 clinically-inspired nutrients to purify the blood, rebuild pelvic floor strength, and restore bladder control from within.

Formulated with ingredients like Boswellia, Sumac, and Horsetail, Primera capsules promote full bladder emptying, reduced nighttime bathroom trips, and stronger connective tissue-without synthetic drugs or habit-forming chemicals. Women using Primera supplement daily also report smoother skin, healthier hair, improved digestion, and gradual weight balance.

Backed by a 60-day risk-free guarantee, Primera offers a new solution for bladder leakage in aging women, especially those who have tried conventional treatments with little success. Available exclusively through the official website, it comes in flexible 1-, 3-, and 6-bottle options with bonus wellness guides included in multi-pack orders.

Introduction

For millions of women over 40, bladder leakage isn't just a nuisance, it's a daily burden. A sudden sneeze. A laugh that's a little too hard. A rush to the restroom you almost didn't make. These moments chip away at confidence, freedom, and even intimacy.

And the worst part? Most women don't talk about it. It's brushed off as "just aging" or blamed on childbirth. You're told to wear liners, do some pelvic exercises, or just“deal with it.” But deep down, you know it's more than that. Something in your body feels off. Like it's not just the bladder, it's your energy, your skin, your hair, your weight... everything.

What if the real problem wasn't your bladder, but your kidneys?

That's the bold idea behind Primera , a daily supplement made specifically for women over 40 struggling with bladder leakage, urgency, and the frustrating signs of aging. And once you understand what's really happening inside your body, it all starts to make sense. We will explore all these in this Primera review but before that, here's an overview:

Primera Overview



Product Name: Primera

Formulation: Capsules

Primary Ingredients:



Boswellia: Claimed to improve bladder function, support healthy inflammatory response.



Sumac Extract: Claimed to support kidney function, improve bladder-brain connection.



Hop Cone Extract: Claimed to support kidney function, help urinary frequency.



Horsetail Extract: Claimed to support kidney function, support hair, skin, and nails.



Crataeva: Claimed to support kidney function, reduce bladder urgency.



Elemental Zinc: Claimed to support kidney function, maintain pelvic floor strength.



Vitamin D3: Claimed to support kidney function, support healthy weight loss.



Resveratrol: Claimed to support kidney function, improve body fat reduction.

(One ingredient missing to reach the claimed 9 "super-nutrients" in the specific list provided).

Bottle Contents: 60 capsules per bottle (Based on 30 Day Supply and 2 capsules/day dose).

Guarantee: 60-Day, 100% Money-Back Guarantee. Cost:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + Shipping Fee

3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177($59 each) + Free US Shipping

6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $294($49 each) + Free US Shipping



Category: Dietary Supplement

Working Mechanism:



Core Concept: Compromised kidney function is the root cause of bladder leakage in women over 40, leading to "dirty blood," muscle loss (including pelvic floor), and other aging signs.



Action: The 9 super-nutrients are designed to nourish and purify the kidneys. By optimizing kidney function, blood is purified, which in turn strengthens the pelvic floor muscles and connective tissue of the bladder.

Goal: To alleviate bladder leakage by strengthening the pelvic floor and bladder through improved kidney function, while also supporting graceful aging (hair, skin, nails), strong muscles/bones, healthy joints, heart, digestion, and weight loss.

Target Audience: Women over 40 experiencing bladder leakage, urgency, and frequency, attributed to compromised kidney function and a weak pelvic floor. Also those interested in associated benefits for hair, skin, nails, and overall aging.

Key Benefits:



Alleviates bladder leakage.



Strengthens connective tissue of the bladder (to hold urine longer).



Strengthens muscles in the pelvic floor.



Helps fully empty the bladder.



Supports healthy bladder function (reduces urgency/frequency, nighttime breaks).



Maintains healthy pelvic floor function.

Additional benefits: Smoothes wrinkles, maintains beautiful hair/nails, supports strong muscles/bones, healthy joints, heart, digestion, and weight loss.

Manufacturing & Quality:



Natural Sources.



Sugar-Free.



Non-GMO.



No Stimulants.



Plant Ingredients.



Non-Habit Forming.

FDA facility, cGMP certified.

Offers & Bonuses:



Tiered pricing discounts.

Free US Shipping on 3 and 6 bottle orders.

Shipping: Shipping fee applies to 1-bottle order. Free US Shipping for 3 and 6 bottle orders. Suggested Use: Take two (2) capsules with a glass of water whenever it suits you best.

Bladder issues aren't just about age - they're about imbalance. Primera gives your body the daily support it needs to rebalance, rebuild, and reclaim.

What is Primera - and how does it work?

Primera is a natural supplement made for women over 40 who are tired of bladder leaks, sudden urges, and late-night bathroom trips. But it's not just about bladder control. Primera looks deeper at what might really be causing all of this.

Here's the key idea,“As we age, our kidneys don't work as well as they used to. When that happens, they stop cleaning the blood the way they should. That“dirty blood” starts to harm the muscles and tissues that help control the bladder, especially the pelvic floor. The result? Leaks, urgency, and that always-on-edge feeling.”

Primera is designed to fix this from the inside out. It uses 9 plant-based“super-nutrients” to gently nourish and support the kidneys. When the kidneys get stronger, they help clean the blood better. And when the blood is clean, the muscles and tissues that hold the bladder including the pelvic floor can finally get the nutrients they need to repair, rebuild, and stay strong.

So instead of masking the leaks with pads or pills...Primera helps strengthen the very system that controls them.

This deeper healing doesn't just support the bladder. It can also help with smoother skin, stronger hair and nails, better digestion, stronger joints, and even easier weight control.

If you've been wondering whether it's worth a try, this Primera review reveals how its kidney-first approach stands apart from typical bladder treatments.

Why bladder problems after 40 are more than just“getting older”

Many women are told bladder leaks and urgency are just part of aging or something they have to live with after childbirth. But that's not the full story.

As you get older, your body changes and one of the biggest shifts happens inside your kidneys. Think of your kidneys like your body's built-in filters. They clean your blood, remove waste, and help control your muscles, including the ones that manage your bladder. But after 40, your kidneys can slow down. When they do, your blood doesn't get cleaned the way it used to.

And that creates a chain reaction.“Dirty blood” full of waste and toxins starts to weaken your body's systems. Muscles lose tone. The pelvic floor becomes thin and tired. The bladder becomes more sensitive. You might feel the urge to pee even when your bladder isn't full. Or worse, leaks happen before you can even reach the bathroom.

This is why pads, kegel exercises, and prescriptions often don't solve the problem. They only treat what's happening on the outside.

Primera works differently. It helps clean and nourish your body from the inside by supporting the kidneys. When kidney function improves, blood gets cleaner, and the entire bladder-pelvic system can start to feel stronger, firmer, and more in control again.

When your kidneys work better, your whole body responds - Primera's full-spectrum formula is your gateway to aging vibrantly and leak-free.

What's Inside Primera: The 8 Super Nutrients That Support Your Kidneys, Bladder & Aging Body

Every capsule of Primera is packed with plant-based nutrients that work deep inside the body. Each one is chosen for a specific reason to help clean your blood, strengthen your pelvic floor, and support how your bladder holds and releases urine. But the benefits go even further, helping with aging skin, brittle nails, thinning hair, and even stubborn weight.

Let's explore them one by one:

Boswellia is a tree resin that has been used for centuries to calm irritation inside the body. But what most people don't know is that it can also help your bladder. As we age, the bladder walls can become inflamed and overly sensitive. This leads to frequent urges, even when the bladder isn't full. Boswellia helps soothe this tension, allowing the bladder to stretch and hold urine more comfortably. Many women feel they can“hold it longer” again - without the sudden panic.Sumac is rich in antioxidants and has a special benefit for kidney health. But what makes it unique is how it supports the communication between your bladder and your brain. As kidneys weaken and blood becomes more toxic, the signals between these two organs get scrambled. Sumac helps restore that clarity. So your brain only gets the“go now” signal when it's actually time. That means fewer false alarms, fewer sprints to the bathroom, and more peace of mind.You may know hops from herbal teas or sleep remedies but this ingredient does more than just calm the mind. Hop cones also help relax smooth muscle tissue, including the bladder. When used daily, they can support more complete bladder emptying, reducing that constant feeling of“not quite done.” Women who wake up two, three, or even four times a night to pee often find those trips become fewer and farther between.Horsetail is rich in silica, a mineral that's vital for strong nails, smooth skin, and shiny hair - but it's also deeply supportive of kidney health. As a mild natural diuretic, horsetail helps the body flush waste more effectively, lightening the kidneys' load. At the same time, it rebuilds aging tissue. Many women notice their nails growing stronger and their skin looking more hydrated after just a few weeks of consistent use.Crataeva is a lesser-known herb with a powerful reputation for bladder control. It helps“tone” the bladder, meaning it keeps the walls strong, flexible, and able to fully empty. If your bladder often feels like it's not releasing everything, or you still have dribbling after you go, Crataeva may be the missing piece. It's especially helpful for women with a weak pelvic floor or a prolapsed bladder.Zinc plays a quiet but critical role in female health. It helps rebuild soft tissue including the pelvic floor muscles that hold your bladder in place. It also supports hormone balance, immune strength, and healthy bladder lining. As women age, zinc levels naturally decline. Supplementing with elemental zinc can help restore what's been lost so your body can maintain structure, strength, and bladder control.Known as the“sunshine vitamin,” D3 is essential for aging bodies. It helps your kidneys do their job, supports strong bones, and improves muscle function including the muscles involved in urination. Many women also find that with improved D3 levels, they feel more energetic, less moody, and better able to manage their weight. It's a foundational nutrient for long-term vitality.This powerful plant compound, found in red grapes and berries, supports the kidneys and blood vessels by reducing oxidative stress. But that's not all. Resveratrol also helps your body process fat more efficiently, especially around the belly and hips. For women noticing unwanted weight gain with age, it may offer gentle support for metabolism, circulation, and smoother aging.

Why wait another day feeling uncomfortable or on edge? Order Primera now and discover what deeper support can do for your body and your life.

The Real Benefits Women Notice with Primera

Bladder problems don't just affect your bathroom habits, they touch every corner of your life. The fear of leaking during a walk. The shame of wet underwear during a meeting. The frustration of waking up multiple times at night. It's not just about inconvenience... it's about losing a little bit of freedom each day.

That's why Primera isn't just about“stopping leaks.” It's about giving women their confidence and control back. That's the real promise explored in this Primera review, a solution that works with your body instead of against it.

Here are some of the real changes women have reported after using Primera consistently:

Less urgency, more peace of mind



Many women say they no longer live on edge - no more scanning for the nearest bathroom wherever they go. That constant, twitchy urge quiets down, and they can go hours without worrying.

Fewer leaks, stronger hold



With stronger pelvic muscles and a calmer bladder, those embarrassing accidents - during sneezes, laughs, or lifting groceries - become fewer and far between. For some, they stop altogether.

Sleeping through the night again



No more waking up every few hours with the urgent need to pee. Primera's kidney and bladder support helps many women finally sleep through the night - and wake up feeling rested for once.

Fuller emptying, lighter feeling



Some women don't realize they've been holding residual urine - until they start feeling lighter and less bloated. Primera helps the bladder fully empty, so you don't feel like you always have to go.

Stronger hair, smoother skin, clearer nails



While the main focus is bladder control, many women are pleasantly surprised when their hair starts growing faster, their nails feel tougher, and their skin looks more hydrated. That's the beauty of full-body support.

Less bloating, better digestion, steady weight



With cleaner blood and a more active metabolism, digestion tends to improve. Women often feel less bloated, less gassy, and some even notice that the scale starts moving in the right direction - without extreme diets.

These are not overnight results. Primera isn't a quick fix or a magic pill. But taken daily, it builds a stronger foundation, from your kidneys to your core. And as your body regains that strength from within...you start feeling more like yourself again.

Stop planning your life around the nearest bathroom - Primera helps you regain freedom, confidence, and peace of mind one day at a time.

Affordability, Bonuses & Where to Buy Primera

Bladder problems may start small but over time, they take a heavy toll. You buy liners, pads, new underwear. Maybe you try prescriptions or exercises. You plan your outings around restrooms. You miss workouts, cancel coffee dates, and sleep with anxiety. The emotional weight adds up and so does the cost.

That's why Primera was made to be a long-term, affordable solution, not just another patch or pill.

Here's how the pricing works:

One Bottle – $69 + Shipping

Great for testing how your body responds to Primera

. Best for mild or occasional bladder concerns

. A 30-day supply (2 capsules per day)

Three Bottles – $177 total ($59 each) + Free US Shipping

Ideal for those dealing with regular leaks or urgency

. Gives your kidneys enough time to begin the deeper repair

. 90-day supply - recommended for seeing real results

Six Bottles – $294 total ($49 each) + Free US Shipping

Best for long-term transformation and graceful aging

. Maximum savings and complete bladder + full-body support

. Also includes bonus wellness eBooks and full guarantee protection

Bonus Gifts Included (with 3 or 6 Bottle Orders)

To support your journey beyond just taking capsules, Primera includes practical, helpful digital bonuses, completely free.

Bonus #1: “The Kidney Cleanse Blueprint”

A simple daily guide that helps support your kidneys naturally through gentle food and lifestyle tweaks.

Bonus #2: “The Bladder Strength Protocol”

A quick-read eBook with daily moves and habits to strengthen your pelvic floor without complicated exercises.

These tools make your results even stronger by helping you heal with both knowledge and action.

Risk-Free Guarantee

Every order comes with a 60-Day, 100% Money-Back Guarantee . Even if the bottles are empty, if you don't feel the difference, you can get a full refund, no questions asked.

It's the company's way of saying: We believe in this and we want you to feel safe trying it.

Where to Buy

Primera is only available through its official website . This ensures:

You get the freshest, most potent formula

. Your order is tracked and verified

. You receive the free bonuses and full refund policy

. You avoid cheap imitations or expired versions from third-party sites

Best deal: Most women go for the 3 or 6 bottle plan for the best results, best value, and free shipping.

If you've been waiting for something real, something that doesn't just cover up symptoms, Primera could be that turning point.

Ready for fewer leaks, stronger muscles, better sleep, and glowing skin? Primera's 3- or 6-bottle bundles offer your best path to transformation.

Frequently Asked Questions About Primera

Q1: How is Primera different from bladder control pads or medications?



Most products just manage the symptoms. They cover leaks or try to“calm” the bladder. Primera goes deeper. It supports the kidneys and pelvic floor, helping your body fix the root cause of bladder issues from the inside out. That means fewer leaks, stronger hold, and longer-lasting comfort.

Q2: Will it really help with urgency and bladder leaks?



That's the goal and what many women report after using Primera daily. It's not an instant fix, but over time, as your kidneys improve and your pelvic floor gets stronger, urgency usually fades and leaks become less frequent.

Q3: How long will it take to feel results?



Some women feel a difference in the first few weeks. For most, 60–90 days gives the best results. Remember, this is a deep, full-body support system, not a quick band-aid. Give your body time to adjust and rebuild.

Q4: Is Primera safe to take long-term?



Yes. Primera uses plant-based ingredients and contains no stimulants or habit-forming chemicals. It's non-GMO, sugar-free, and made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. As always, if you're pregnant, nursing, or taking medication, check with your doctor first.

Q5: Can older women take it - even over 60 or 70?



Absolutely. Primera is designed especially for women over 40, and many users are in their 50s, 60s, and beyond. It supports healthy aging, improves bladder control, and may also help with energy, joints, skin, and more.

Q6: Does it help with nighttime bathroom trips?



Yes, that's one of the biggest changes many women notice. By supporting your kidneys and helping your bladder fully empty, Primera can reduce those constant overnight wakeups to pee.

Q7: Can it really improve skin, hair, and nails too?



Yes, thanks to ingredients like horsetail (rich in silica), zinc, and resveratrol. Many women say they feel a visible difference in their hair growth, nail strength, and skin texture after consistent use.

Primera Review: The Final Thought

Primera looks deeper. It supports your kidneys, the quiet, behind-the-scenes organs that filter your blood and keep your pelvic system strong. When your kidneys are working well, the rest of your body can too. That means stronger bladder muscles, fewer leaks, and better control. But the benefits go beyond the bathroom.

With cleaner blood and more balanced function, many women also notice smoother skin, stronger nails, more energy, and even improved mood.

This isn't hype. It's not a miracle. It's simply a smarter, more natural way to help your body age with strength, not struggle. And the best part? You can try it without risk. Primera comes with a 60-day, money-back guarantee even if you finish the bottle.

Give your body a chance to heal naturally - Primera's formula is gentle, plant-based, and designed to help you finally feel like yourself again.



Company : Primera

Address : 2701 Couchville Pike #100 Nashville, TN 37217

Email : helloyour-newera.com Order Phone Support : 1-800-390-6035/ International: +1 208-345-4245

