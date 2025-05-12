Nathan & Sons Launches Underbrush, The Remineralizing Gum Brand

Nathan & Sons' Underbrush Remineralizing Gum Ingredients

Nathan & Sons' Underbrush redefines oral care with a functional, clean-label chewing gum infused with ancient remedies.

PLACERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Underbrush , the pioneering remineralizing gum brand, is making waves in the oral care industry by combining ancient natural remedies with modern dental science. Founded by former executive chef Nathan Mal, Underbrush has rapidly grown to $2 million in monthly revenue within its first year, challenging traditional gum brands with its unique approach to oral health.Dissatisfied with the synthetic ingredients found in mainstream chewing gums, Mal embarked on a mission to create a product that not only freshens breath but also supports enamel health. With years spent on research and development, Mal formulated Underbrush with hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral that aids in rebuilding and strengthening teeth, along with xylitol and essential tree saps like chicle, spruce and mastic that are known for their antibacterial properties. The gum is free from artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and chemical additives, and offers consumers a cleaner, more natural option for daily oral hygiene.Mal's journey began after a personal dental issue led him to question the ingredients in traditional gum. Leveraging his culinary background, he experimented with natural ingredients to develop a functional gum made of everything that traditional“big gum” is not. He gained significant attention and , leading to $1 million in sales from just three videos. His content not only shares the handmade production process of Underbrush, but also reveals that the same plastics and rubbers in glues, tires and shoes are the key ingredients in most popular gum bases.Underbrush operates under Mal's company, Nathan & Sons, reflecting his commitment to creating a family legacy rooted in transparency and quality. The brand's rapid growth has been achieved without external funding, allowing Mal to maintain full control and ensure the product's integrity. Underbrush continues to expand its offerings, with new flavors and products in development, all aimed at promoting oral health through natural ingredients.Availability: Underbrush Remineralizing Gum is available for purchase online at . Customers can learn more about the product and receive exclusive offers by subscribing to the company's email list.About Nathan & Sons: Nathan & Sons is a health-driven company committed to developing natural, science-backed solutions for everyday wellness. With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and innovation, the company continues to lead in functional oral care with products like Underbrush Remineralizing Gum.

