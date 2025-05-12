Bryan Post's Trauma-Informed Parenting Model Supports Adoptive Families, Heads To Little Rock On 2025 Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bryan Post will bring his From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour to Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 19, delivering a live workshop focused on trauma-informed parenting for adoptive and foster families. Known for his groundbreaking work in behavioral healing, Bryan will guide attendees through his trusted framework-the Bryan Post trauma model -which helps caregivers respond to challenging behaviors with connection and compassion. This event marks a key stop on the national tour and offers local families and professionals the opportunity to access tools that promote emotional healing and lasting change.The From Fear to Love workshop in Little Rock is designed to give adoptive parents and those working with children the tools to understand and respond to trauma-driven behaviors with empathy instead of control. Bryan Post's approach emphasizes that healing happens through connection and that every child's needs are unique. This trauma-informed parenting event in Little Rock, AR , will guide participants through practical, relationship-based strategies that promote emotional safety, reduce conflict, and strengthen family bonds.Bryan Post is one of the nation's most respected voices in trauma-informed care and adoptive parenting. As the founder of the Post Institute and an adoptee himself, he brings a powerful blend of personal experience and clinical expertise to his work. For over two decades, he has supported thousands of families through trainings, books, and workshops rooted in connection-based parenting. His approach has reshaped the way caregivers understand trauma, empowering them with tools that promote healing, not just behavior management.The Little Rock event will take place on May 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and is structured as a live, in-person workshop led by Bryan Post. Attendees will be introduced to core trauma-informed parenting strategies through accessible explanations, real-world examples, and relationship-based guidance. The session is designed to meet adoptive families and professionals where they are-providing practical insights that can be immediately applied in home, school, and therapeutic settings. Participants can expect an engaging and supportive environment where questions are welcomed and connection is at the center of learning.Little Rock has long been a hub for family-focused services, education, and child welfare advocacy, making it a meaningful stop on this national tour. As more Arkansas families seek support for the emotional and behavioral challenges that come with early trauma and adoption, this event offers an opportunity to access guidance grounded in both science and compassion. By bringing his trauma-informed parenting framework directly to the local community, Bryan Post is helping caregivers in Little Rock connect with proven strategies without having to travel far.The From Fear to Love workshop in Little Rock is open to adoptive parents, caregivers, educators, and professionals who work closely with children and families. The event will be held on May 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and is designed to make trauma-informed parenting tools accessible to the local community. Attendees can register through the Fear to Love website or the Bondify app, with limited seating available to preserve a supportive, small-group environment. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot.As adoptive families and professionals continue seeking meaningful tools to support children's emotional healing, the From Fear to Love tour offers more than education-it creates a path forward. Bryan Post's compassionate model provides insight, direction, and hope for those navigating the long-term effects of trauma. For anyone looking to deepen their understanding and strengthen their relationships, this adoption support parenting event in Little Rock, AR , is a powerful opportunity to learn from one of the most trusted voices in the field.

