Spectra Baby USA Launches Its First Wearable Breast Pump

Spectra® Premier Wearable Breast Pump. Wear, Pump, Store & Feed. All-in-One.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spectra Baby USA, a pioneer in breast pump innovation and a trusted name in the lactation community, is set to unveil the brand's first-ever wearable breast pump, designed to redefine convenience and confidence for breastfeeding families.Releasing on May 11, the SpectraPremier Wearable Breast Pump offers a complete all-in-one solution that empowers breastfeeding parents to wear, pump, store, and feed with the trusted hospital-strength suction and superior quality that define Spectra Baby USA.With a vacuum strength of 280 mmHg, the SpectraPremier Wearable Breast Pump delivers powerful suction performance in a completely discreet and ultra-comfortable design. Backed by Spectra's world-class customer service and active, mom-centered community, this pump will be part of Spectra's trusted new line of products dedicated to empowering and supporting every mother's feeding journey.Thoughtfully engineered for real-life use, the SpectraWearable offers a customizable pumping experience that supports the dynamic needs of modern families - whether returning back to work, adjusting to life with a newborn, or simply looking for more freedom throughout the day. Designed as a secondary pump, it will seamlessly complement Spectra's traditional tabletop models, offering wearable convenience without sacrificing performance.The SpectraPremier Wearable Breast Pump will be available starting May 11 at SpectraBabyUSA , select Target stores and Target. Distribution through durable medical equipment (DME) providers is expected to roll out later this year, expanding access for families using insurance-covered benefits.About Spectra Baby USASpectra Baby USA is a leading provider of innovative breastfeeding products and accessories. Their mission is to support mothers and families in their breastfeeding journey by offering high-quality, reliable, and comfortable breastfeeding solutions. Spectra Baby USA is dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and the joy of motherhood.For more information or to learn more, visit spectrababyusa.

