Ziebart Launches Detail For Dad Contest To Celebrate Father's Day With Ultimate Car Makeovers
"We've seen firsthand how cars become a second home for families, especially for dads who are always on the move," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart . "Whether he's driving to work, coaching the team, or running errands for the whole family, a dad's car tells the story of everything he does. We are excited to help two deserving dads feel appreciated with a car that looks and feels brand new."
How to Enter:
Kids – with a little help from an adult – are invited to submit a 150-word story about why their dad deserves a Ziebart-worthy shine. Sweet or silly, all stories are welcome as long as Dad doesn't find out – this is a surprise!
Entries Must Include:
-
Dad or Father-Figure's Name
An adult's contact information
Child's first name(s) and age(s)
A 150-word (or less) tribute, memory, or messy car confession
Optional: Upload a photo of the messy car, a child's drawing, or a sweet family picture
Deadline to Enter: June 7, 2025
Winners Announced: June 13, 2025
Enter online at:
This is a judged contest, not a sweepstakes. Entries will be evaluated based on creativity, heart, and originality by Ziebart's panel of judges. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ to enter on behalf of a child. By submitting, you grant permission for Ziebart to use submitted content for promotional purposes – including, but not limited to, on social media and at Ziebart . Full rules and details are available at .
To find a Ziebart near you, visit . For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit /franchise-opportunities .
About Ziebart
Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .
SOURCE Ziebart
