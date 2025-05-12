Ziebart Launches Detail For Dad Contest To Celebrate Father's Day With Ultimate Car Makeovers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From smelly sports gear and snack explosions to decades of dedication behind the wheel, Ziebart wants to hear from the kids who think their dad deserves an auto refresh. Through this contest, kids can secretly nominate their father or father-figure to win a Ziebart Interior and Exterior Detailing, complete with Inner-Guard® Plus to bring even the messiest "dad mobile" back to life.

"We've seen firsthand how cars become a second home for families, especially for dads who are always on the move," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart . "Whether he's driving to work, coaching the team, or running errands for the whole family, a dad's car tells the story of everything he does. We are excited to help two deserving dads feel appreciated with a car that looks and feels brand new."

How to Enter:

Kids – with a little help from an adult – are invited to submit a 150-word story about why their dad deserves a Ziebart-worthy shine. Sweet or silly, all stories are welcome as long as Dad doesn't find out – this is a surprise!

Entries Must Include:



Dad or Father-Figure's Name

An adult's contact information

Child's first name(s) and age(s)

A 150-word (or less) tribute, memory, or messy car confession Optional: Upload a photo of the messy car, a child's drawing, or a sweet family picture

Deadline to Enter: June 7, 2025

Winners Announced: June 13, 2025

Enter online at:

This is a judged contest, not a sweepstakes. Entries will be evaluated based on creativity, heart, and originality by Ziebart's panel of judges. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ to enter on behalf of a child. By submitting, you grant permission for Ziebart to use submitted content for promotional purposes – including, but not limited to, on social media and at Ziebart . Full rules and details are available at .

To find a Ziebart near you, visit . For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit /franchise-opportunities .

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE Ziebart