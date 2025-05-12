From The REZ To A RECORD DEAL - Indigenous Alt-Rock Band, ONE WAY SKY, Signs With INDIEGROOVE RECORDS.

ONE WAY SKY

The Band's Signing Marks a Milestone for Indigenous Rock Artists in the Modern Music Industry.

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One Way Sky is an Indigenous alt-rock band formed in 2019 in the Gila River and Tohono O'odham Nation communities in Arizona.

Known for their storytelling, emotional honesty and authenticity the band's sound is a unique fusion of of hard rock, indie, jazz, and chill-wave. Their ability to effortlessly shift from heavy, driving guitar riffs to smooth, melodic, introspective atmospheres showcase the band's unique energy and presence. The band continues to grow in the contemporary alt-rock landscape with a musical message of vulnerability, personal growth, resilience and healing.

Frontman Adrian Thomas spoke on the group's music:“Music is how we speak, how we heal, how we connect. We don't have it all figured out-we're still learning and still growing. We are not trying to be perfect-we are just telling our truth.” If our songs can help someone feel less alone-even for a minute-that's everything.”

Their breakout single, "INDIAN ROUTE #15," is up for both "Best Alt-Rock" and "Best Indie-Rock" categories at the 2025 Native American Music Awards (NAMA). The band recently performed live on "Playlist 48," Arizona PBS television series showcasing up-and-coming Arizona artists. The band was chosen for the main-stage performance at the upcoming "WORLD MUSIC DAY" festival to be held in Aberdeen, WA in June, 2025.

Jessica Preston, Director of A&R at the label, commenting on the signing of the band, said "what stood out was not just their songs and sound-it was their heart. They have a way of writing songs that feel deeply personal and at the same time broadly relatable. That emotional connection is what makes their music so impactful."

INSPIRING MORE THAN MUSIC: The group's music has resonated with a growing fanbase across geographic and genre boundaries, particularly among youth in Indigenous and underserved communities. Their growth and success continue to serve as a source of inspiration and representation, particularly for youth living in Indigenous communities. The band is inspiring young people to make their voices heard! - and their stories matter! The band's growing popularity underscores the importance of Indigenous voices in the music industry, and proves that alt-rock and Indigenous culture can coexist in powerful, transformative ways.

The band is currently working on new music, with studio releases expected later this year.

