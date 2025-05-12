Vibration Damping Materials Market Global Forecast To 2030: Increasing Demand In Automotive, Electronics, And Industrial Machinery Sectors, Particularly In Asia Pacific

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vibration Damping Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Metal, Composite), Form (Films & Sheets, Pads & Tapes, Foams & Gaskets), Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vibration damping materials market is projected to grow from USD 11.20 billion in 2025 to USD 14.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand in the automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery sectors, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Development drivers include rising disposable incomes, improvements in living standards, and expanding manufacturing and infrastructure. However, the market faces challenges such as performance trade-offs, material durability issues, and limited awareness in emerging economies. Opportunities are anticipated in renewable energy and industrial automation sectors.

Composites are predicted to be the fastest-growing type of vibration damping materials during the forecast period.

These materials offer lightweight, high strength, and superior damping properties, surpassing traditional rubber and foams. Increased investments in composite solutions are prevalent in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and electronics, driven by the demand for electric vehicles and high-tech consumer devices. The need for sustainable, lightweight, and high-performance materials is boosting the adoption of composites as the forefront innovation in vibration damping technologies.

Pads and tapes are expected to experience rapid growth within the vibration damping materials market during the forecast period.

Known for their flexibility and high-performance damping capabilities, these materials-comprising viscoelastic polymers, foams, and composites-are crucial in automotive, electronics, aerospace, and industrial applications for their noise and vibration reduction benefits. Demand is driven by their utility in self-adhesive damping tapes for electric vehicles, smartphones, and appliances, marking them as key components in noise control technologies for their ease of installation and customization.

The electronics sector is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for vibration damping materials.

The trend towards miniaturization and technology advancement in smartphones, laptops, and consumer appliances necessitates superior vibration control to protect sensitive components like PCBs and microchips. The proliferation of 5G technology, IoT devices, and AI-compatible systems further propels demand for advanced damping materials. The growth in automotive electronics, such as EV battery systems and infotainment units, underscores this trend, positioning the electronics sector as a critical driver for the future of vibration damping innovations.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the vibration damping materials market during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development fuel market expansion in this region. The flourishing automotive sector, particularly with increased electric vehicle adoption, underscores the need for noise and vibration solutions. Asia Pacific's strategic focus on aerospace trade, high-speed rail projects, and manufacturing underscores its position as a hub for advanced green technologies tailored for enhanced vibration control. Key players from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are developing efficient, durable products to meet the sector's stringent environmental and performance demands.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players include 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Gummiwerk KRAIBURG (Germany), Sorbothane Inc. (US), Countervail Products LLC (US), Marian Inc. (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Megasorber Pty Ltd (Australia), Stockwell Elastomerics (US), and Technicon Acoustics, Inc. (US).

Key Attributes:

