Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6: Award-Winning Tire Now Available In North America

Premium summer performance tire delivers superior grip, comfort and technology for an unmatched driving experience

AKRON, Ohio, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT ) is proud to introduce the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 to the United States and Canada. Ranked 2025 Test Winner by AutoBild Magazine, this premium summer tire is designed for ultra-high-performance (UHP) driving, offering exceptional grip, handling and comfort. Engineered with advanced technology for a wide range of sporty and luxury cars, crossovers and SUVS, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is the ideal choice for drivers seeking top-tier performance in both wet and dry conditions.

The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 features an innovative tread compound that maximizes rubber-to-road contact, providing stability and responsiveness for dynamic driving. Its asymmetric tread pattern ensures quick response and traction in turns, while the flexible tread compound offers superior traction in summer conditions. Additionally, the tread pattern and lightweight construction minimize road noise to ensure a comfortable, quiet ride.

One standout feature in select fitments of the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is Goodyear's SoundComfort® and SealTech technologies. SoundComfort minimizes road noise for a quieter, more refined driving experience, while SealTech effectively seals punctures up to 5mm, enhancing both convenience and dependability. These innovations provide drivers peace of mind, knowing they can continue their driving adventure without interruption. This tire is perfect for those who demand both performance and luxury from their driving experience.

"The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 represents the next evolution of ultra-high-performance summer tire, delivering precision, grip and comfort for drivers," said Ryan Waldron, President, Goodyear Americas. "As an award-winning tire designed for a wide range of sporty and luxury vehicles, including the larger rim sizes on many of these vehicles, it provides a driving experience tailored to today's most premium enthusiasts. We're proud to introduce this globally recognized product to North America, bringing advanced technology and innovation that keeps drivers confident on the road."

To meet the increasing demand in North America's SUV and EV markets, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 has more than 100 sizes available ranging from 17 to 23 inches, with nearly 90% of SKUs measuring 18 inches or larger, in response to market trends favoring larger rim sizes. The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is designed to fit a wide range of popular vehicles, including the BMW M3/M4/X3/X4/X5/X6/X7, Audi A4/S4/A5/S5/A3/S3, Mercedes C-Class, Porsche Macan/Boxster/Cayman and Cayenne and Tesla Model S. Its low rolling resistance and high load rating make it ideal for modern SUVs and electric vehicles, which demand more from a tire to maximize range and efficiency.

The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 also has a 30,000-mile (50,000-kilometer) tread life limited warranty*, providing customers added confidence in their purchase. The tire is now available at authorized Goodyear retailers across the United States and Canada.

For more information about the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, as well as all of Goodyear's products, visit , or contact your local Goodyear authorized dealer.

*See warranty brochure or goodyear or goodyear for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to /corporate .

