Instantgroups Unveils AI-Powered Scheduling Platform To Eliminate The Chaos Of Group Meetings

How it Works

From gathering availability to confirming times are actually free to sending invites, reminders, and follow-ups, InstantGroups is making group scheduling easy.

- Peter Cline

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scheduling group meetings remains one of the most persistent productivity bottlenecks in the modern workplace. From large enterprises to high-growth startups, coordinating meetings across three or more busy people still means navigating messy email chains, timezone conflicts, and incomplete calendars. Today, InstantGroups officially launches to solve that problem - with a fully AI-powered scheduling tool that handles every step, from gathering availability to confirming a time and sending invites, saving teams hours weekly.

Unlike Calendly, which is built for 1:1 scheduling, or Doodle and WhenIsGood , which rely on manual polls that go stale, InstantGroups is purpose-built for groups of 3-20 to get scheduled with the information they need without any work from them. Users simply input the meeting title, date range, duration, location, and participant emails. From there, the AI takes over, reaching out to each participant via their preferred channel, collecting availability via calendar integration, plain text, or even screenshots, and automatically confirming a time that works for everyone.

InstantGroups doesn't stop there. It sends invites, follows up with non-responders, and issues reminders, all fully customizable to match team tone and brand. It also normalizes time zones, handles conflicts, and escalates intelligently when scheduling gets tricky. The platform learns over time, remembering assistant contacts, scheduling preferences, and org-specific norms to make future meetings even faster.

“In every role I've had - whether in M&A scheduling time-sensitive calls or running hundreds of interviews for my recruiting company - I kept asking why scheduling group meetings was still this painful,” said Peter Cline, founder of InstantGroups.“No tool was built to actually confirm times, follow up, and send invites across organizations. So we built one that does - and in the beta, teams saved hours a week and couldn't believe how easy it made coordination.”

Beta testers report saving 3–6 hours per week on meeting logistics alone. Early use cases include internal team planning sessions, cross-functional project syncs, recruiting panel interviews, investor calls, and external partner meetings. The platform supports Google and Outlook calendars out of the box, works across time zones automatically, and even adapts to include assistants or scheduler proxies when needed.

What sets InstantGroups apart is that it fully replaces the role of an executive assistant in group scheduling - without sacrificing control or visibility. Users can review availability, tweak the automated outreach, and customize the invite workflow. All communications are tracked and visible to the organizer.

As modern work becomes increasingly distributed and calendar complexity grows, InstantGroups offers a clean solution: schedule group meetings in 30 seconds or less, no matter how many people are involved, what organizations they belong to, or how they prefer to respond.

InstantGroups is now available to the public, with a free trial for all new users. To experience the future of group scheduling, visit .

InstantGroups Media

InstantGroups

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.