Global Tableware Collective To Make Inaugural Appearance At The 2025 National Restaurant Association Show Booth #7639

- Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at Global Tableware Collective. YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a curated portfolio of premium tabletop brands, is proud to announce its debut at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17–20, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #7639 to experience GTC's dynamic lineup of brands, including Stölzle Lausitz, Bonna, Mesa Ceramics, G. Benedikt, Dalebrook, Patra, and the recently added, Comas.“At Global Tableware Collective, we're developing and distributing tabletop brands seeking to expand their reach by uniting under one umbrella.” said Dino Mitsos, Vice President and General Manager of Global Tableware Collective.“This is our first time exhibiting at NRA, and we're thrilled to showcase the diversity and quality of our collections. Each of our brands brings something unique to the table, and we're excited to share that with the industry.”Stölzle Lausitz, Global Tableware Collective's cornerstone brand, will take center stage in the booth with its renowned German glassware, celebrated for exceptional clarity, durability, and elegant design. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Bonna's premium porcelain collections, Mesa Ceramics' modern stoneware, G. Benedikt's functional and timeless designs, Dalebrook's trend-forward melamine and buffet products, Patra's refined porcelain offerings, and Comas' expertly crafted cutlery.This year's show marks an exciting milestone for GTC, as its official introduction to the U.S. hospitality industry. Stop by Booth #7639 to meet the team, explore the brands, and see how Global Tableware Collective is shaping the future of tabletop.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.

