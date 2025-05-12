Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Report 2025-2034 Featuring Prominent Players - Intel, Broadcom, NVIDIA, AMD, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors


2025-05-12 09:31:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The embedded FPGA market is poised for robust growth, reaching $22.5 billion by 2029. Driven by 5G advancements and IoT demand, major players like AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA are leading innovation. The Asia-Pacific region dominates, with high adoption in telecom, military, and consumer electronics sectors.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embedded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand across various sectors including telecommunications, military, aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics. From a market value of $11.09 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $22.5 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

A major contributor to this growth is the expansion of 5G networks, which is enhancing the capabilities of embedded FPGAs through faster data transfer rates, lower latency, and increased wireless communication capacity. As of September 2023, 40% of North America's population was using 5G, and this rapid expansion is pivotal to the FPGA market's development. By 2028, 5G connections are expected to escalate to 669 million, further spurring FPGA adoption in high-speed and low-latency IoT applications.

Innovative advancements such as FPGA-based adaptive system-on-chips (SoCs) are key trends within the industry. In June 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. introduced the AMD Versal Premium VP1902, an adaptive SoC designed to meet the demands of emulation and prototyping, boasting twice the capacity of previous FPGA iterations.

This technology plays a crucial role in the development of AI and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. AMD's acquisition of Xilinx Inc. in February 2022 for $49 billion underscores its commitment to enhancing its capabilities in high-performance and adaptive computing. By integrating Xilinx's product portfolio, AMD strengthens its foothold in the embedded FPGA sector, aligning with its growth trajectory. Prominent players in the embedded FPGA market include Intel Corporation, Broadcom Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, AMD Inc., Toshiba, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and several others.

These companies are investing in research and development to capture the expanding market opportunities. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is at the forefront, being the largest market in 2024. The report covers various other regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting key countries such as China, India, the USA, and Germany.

The market comprises revenues generated from services like FPGA development, programming, custom board design, and related product sales. This dynamic market offers vast potential for enterprises aiming to innovate and meet the evolving demands of sectors leveraging FPGA technology.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.77 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Characteristics
3. Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Trends and Strategies
4. Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

  • Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) PESTEL Analysis
  • Analysis of End Use Industries
  • Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Growth Rate Analysis
  • Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Historic Market Size and Growth
  • Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Forecast Market Size and Growth
  • Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type
  • Segmentation by Technology
  • Segmentation by Application
  • Sub-Segmentation of Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)
  • Sub-Segmentation of Antifuse
  • Sub-Segmentation of Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)
  • Sub-Segmentation of Other Types

7. Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Regional and Country Analysis

  • Split by Region
  • Split by Country

Companies Featured

  • Intel Corporation
  • Broadcom Limited
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • AMD Inc.
  • Toshiba
  • Texas Instruments
  • Infineon Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Microchip Technology
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
  • Altera
  • Menta
  • Quick Logic Corporation
  • Zilog
  • Flex Logix
  • Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
  • Microsemi
  • Efinix
  • Cypress Semiconductor
  • Atmel
  • GOWIN Semiconductor

Attachment

  • Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market
