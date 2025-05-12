Two Ukrainians Involved In Russian Arson Sabotage At Warsaw Shopping Center Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish prosecutors have charged two Ukrainian citizens in connection with actions carried out on behalf of Russian intelligence services in the arson attack on the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw on May 12, 2024.

According to Ukrinform, citing RMF24 , both Ukrainians are accused of filming and photographing the fire at the shopping center and sending the footage to their Russian handlers.

According to Poland's National Public Prosecutor's Office, Ukrainian citizen Danylo B. was tasked by Russia with filming the blaze and rescue operation at the Warsaw mall and forwarding the materials to Russia. Another Ukrainian national, Oleksandr V., allegedly commissioned the footage.

Prosecutors state that both men were part of an organized criminal group whose objective was to carry out large-scale arson attacks across the European Union to instill fear among the public.

Danylo B. has been charged with working for a foreign intelligence service against Poland and is currently being held in pre-trial detention in Lithuania. Similar charges have been brought against Oleksandr V., who is believed to be hiding in Russia. He has been placed on the international wanted list and a European Arrest Warrant has been issued for him.

It was reported earlier that Polish authorities had decided to shut down the Russian Consulate General in Krakow following confirmed evidence of Russian intelligence involvement in the arson attack on the same Warsaw shopping center exactly one year ago.

The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he will be formally notified of the decision to close the consulate. Three Russian diplomats in Krakow will also be expelled.

Photo: PAP