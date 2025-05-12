Neuroone Appoints Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Parag Patil As Chief Medical Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant Neurological Expertise to Help Drive Clinical Development Strategy and Growth with New Technologies

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced it has appointed Parag G. Patil, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Advisor (CMA), after serving on the company's Scientific Advisory Board since 2018.

Dr. Parag G. Patil is a neurosurgeon-engineer with 20 years' experience serving patients and advancing innovative therapies to alleviate neurological disorders. After joining the faculty at the University of Michigan in 2005, he has served as an Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology, Anesthesiology, and Biomedical Engineering. He additionally serves as Associate Chair for Clinical and Translational Research and in leadership roles in diverse multi-disciplinary, multi-investigator research efforts and national societies. His academic goal is to utilize engineering and mathematical techniques, along with interdisciplinary collaboration, to improve neuroprosthetics and perform translational neuroscience research. His NIH and NSF-funded research focuses on electrophysiology, imaging, mathematical modeling, and the development of improved therapies for the treatment of paralysis, pain, and movement disorders using neural-interface devices.

Dr. Patil received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After graduation, he was awarded a Marshall Scholarship to study Philosophy and Economics at Magdalen College, Oxford University in the UK. On returning to the U.S., Dr. Patil pursued combined medical and doctoral studies in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, followed by a neurosurgery residency at Duke University and a fellowship at the University of Toronto.

“We are privileged to welcome Dr. Patil, leveraging his over two decades of experience in clinical care and medical innovation in this new role,” said Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne.“As we continue to develop our diagnostic and therapeutic platforms based on our unique thin film electrode technology, his vast experience and understanding of our technology makes him a perfect fit for the role. As CMA he will assist with NeuroOne's clinical strategy, product development, physician education and partnerships with professional societies. He will leverage his experience with NeuroOne while maintaining his faculty position, providing valuable insights to help advance the commercialization of our next-generation electrode platform.”

Dr. Patil added,“NeuroOne is transforming the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders with its patented and disruptive technology platforms, and I am excited to take on this new role to further advance its use to reduce the number of surgeries and hospitalizations, while potentially improving efficacy. I look forward to working closer with the team at NeuroOne to drive the clinical development and implementation of this unique technology.”

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit .

