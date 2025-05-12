Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Empowers Afghanistan with Agricultural Aid

2025-05-12 08:04:36
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan has provided Afghanistan with a shipment of agricultural assistance, featuring rice, cotton, and vegetable seeds, as part of a collaborative effort to bolster Afghanistan's agricultural capabilities, according to a report from a news agency on Monday.

The aid package, intended for research purposes and to stimulate the agricultural sector, comprised 20 tons of rice seed, 5 tons of cotton seed, and 1.3 tons of vegetable seed. The delivery occurred at the Hairatan crossing point situated in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan, on Sunday, the state-affiliated media reported.

This assistance follows a recent trip to Tashkent in April by Attaullah Omari, the Afghan Acting Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock. State media further indicated that Uzbekistan is anticipated to dispatch additional aid, including agricultural implements and machinery, to its neighboring country, which is recovering from conflict, in the near future.

