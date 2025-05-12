Conagra Brands Brings Diverse Collection Of Snacks To 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Sweets & Snacks Expo is a great forum to highlight our diverse snacks portfolio," said Jill Dexter, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Our meat snacks, salty snacks, seeds and sweet treats appeal to a wide audience of consumers, and we're excited to showcase our newest offerings."

Visitors to Conagra Brands' two booths – one featuring meat snacks and one displaying salty & sweet snacks – will get an in-person look at several category-leading brands.

Meat Snacks Booth – At booth #6402, attendees can explore Conagra Brands' range of meat snacks, including Slim Jim®, Duke's®, Penrose® and the newest brand in the Conagra snacking portfolio, FATTY®.



Slim Jim: America's #1 meat stick2 is partnering with the largest sports bar brand in the United States3, Buffalo Wild Wings®, to offer a pair of delicious new chicken sticks – available in Buffalo style and Hot. These sticks feature Slim Jim's iconic "snap," and bold, tangy heat inspired by Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauces. Chicken is one of the fastest growing proteins in meat snacks with 84% growth over the past three years4. Debuting this fall, both flavors are available in the classic Slim Jim Giant Stick size of 0.97 oz., with a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Slim Jim is celebrating the second year of the brand's partnership with WWE® at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. As the Official Meat Snack of WWE, Slim Jim is bringing two WWE Superstars to the event - Jey Uso and Bianca Belair. Jey Uso was crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41, and he and Bianca Belair will sign autographs and pose for fan photos on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Conagra Brands Meat Snacks Booth.



FATTY: Last summer Conagra Brands acquired FATTY® Smoked Meat Sticks. Made with grass-fed beef and pork raised with no antibiotics, FATTY is the bigger, more tender, meatier stick for people seeking a premium protein snack on the go. Top flavors include Original, Jalapeno, Honey BBQ and Teriyaki, with 1 oz., 2 oz. and 3 oz. sticks available to satisfy any craving or occasion.

Duke's: Duke's® Smoked Shorty Sausages are the meat snack of choice for those who enjoy a slow, handcrafted meat snack experience. These meat snacks are seasoned and marinated using fresh pork and whole, roasted, and diced ingredients from farms – not just dried spices – for a fresher, homemade flavor. Top flavors include Original, Hot & Spicy, and Hatch Green Chile. Sizes include 2.5 oz, 5 oz, 7.5 oz, 12 oz, and 16 oz bags in select flavors.

Salty & Sweet Snacks Booth: Booth #6414 will be home to Conagra Brands' salty & sweet snacks, with an array of sunflower seeds, ready-to-eat salty snacks, and sweet treats. Featured brands include:



Snack Pack: A new Snack Pack® recipe, crafted with the chocolate experts from DOVE Chocolate, offers a premium dark chocolate pudding experience in new Snack Pack DOVE Dark Chocolate Pudding Cups. Snack Pack fans adore the simple, convenient indulgence found in a cup of their favorite chocolate pudding. In this new flavor, three types of cocoa bring a rich, dark chocolate flavor, with a smooth, silky texture, thanks to twice the amount of milk as regular Snack Pack pudding. A pack of six 3.25 oz. cups retails for $3.19.



Vlasic Pickle Balls: The new Vlasic® Pickle Balls are a smash hit and now a Spicy flavor is joining the party. The Original flavor of these poppable puffs debuted last year, serving up a satisfying crunch with authentic dill pickle flavor. The Spicy flavor will arrive in stores this fall. A 2 oz. bag has a suggested retail price of $2.49.



DAVID Seeds: America's best-selling sunflower seed5 has a sweet new addition. New DAVID® Seeds Cinnamon Churro Flavored Jumbo Sunflower Seeds will delight your taste buds with sweet cinnamon sugar for an irresistible fried churro flavor. Grab a 5.25 oz. bag for a suggested retail price of $2.29.



BiGS Seeds: BiGS® Sunflower Seeds, the leaders in flavored sunflower seeds6, is ready to set the category ablaze with new BiGS Taco Bell® Fire! Sauce seeds. These Jumbo Sunflower Seeds deliver the iconic hot sauce taste of the legendary Taco Bell Fire Sauce. The new seeds will be available this summer in a 5.35 oz. bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

One of BiGS' most popular flavors – Taco Bell Taco Supreme® – will be available in a new format, BiGS Slammers. These 2.75 oz. bags are the perfect way to toss back your favorite seeds. BiGS Slammers have a suggested retail price of $1.49.



Glutino: Gluten-free snackers are seeking bold new flavors – a lack of flavor variety is a key dissatisfier in the category7. To meet their needs, Glutino® is offering a pair of fun flavors in a new bite-sized wafer format. Glutino Wafer Bites – the first wafer bites in the gluten-free category – will be available in Chocolate Peanut Butter and Pink Lemonade. A 7oz. bag of either flavor retails for $6.99.



Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP: Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® is popping in with two new flavors from the makers of America's #1 selling ready-to-eat Kettle Corn8 - Mango Habanero and Cinnamon Churro. As the sweet heat trend in snacking continues to rise, Angie's new Mango Habanero brings an exciting fusion of hot and sweet seasonings, layered atop Angie's Sweet & Salty Kettle base. For a sweet cinnamon tase with a hint of tempting fried dough flavor, Cinnamon Churro is sure to be a crowd pleaser. A 6 oz. bag has a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Andy Capp's: Andy Capp's® is synonymous with great tasting salty snacks, and the brand's newest offering is Andy Capp's Cheesy Tots. These melt-in-your mouth puffcorn snacks in the shape of a tater tot are dusted with a satisfying cheese flavor. A 1.5 oz. snack size bag retails for $1.49.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.

1-3, 5-6, 8: Source: Circana POS, Total US MULO+ w/ CONV, L52 WE 3/23/2025

4: Source: Circana LLC/CREST Latest 52 Weeks ending February 2025

7: YOGI Consumer Reviews – Gluten Free Dissatisfiers

BUFFALO WILD WINGS® and all related logos are trademarks of BUFFALO WILD WINGS, INC. Manufactured under license.

WWE is a trademark of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

©Mars or Affiliates DOVE Brand used under license. This product does not contain DOVE® chocolate.

TACO BELL, FIRE SAUCE and TACO SUPREME are registered trademarks of Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

Andy Capp's is a trademark ©Copyright Reach plc, Creators Syndicate.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities, and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit .

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5636

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.