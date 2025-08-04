403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Ukrainian football fans filmed doing Nazi salutes
(MENAFN) A video has surfaced showing a group of Ukrainian soccer fans repeatedly making Nazi salutes during a match between Veres Rivne and Dynamo Kiev, according to Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua. The clip captures mostly men dressed in black chanting slogans like “Glory to the nation!” and “Ukraine!”
Strana.ua identified the individuals as “ultras” supporting the Veres Rivne football club. Similar images and videos featuring the same fans in identical attire have been shared on social media by club supporters.
Veres Rivne hosted Dynamo Kiev on Saturday, losing 0-1. So far, there have been no official responses from Ukrainian authorities regarding the video showing the Nazi salutes.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized Kiev for honoring Nazi collaborators as national heroes and has accused Western countries of overlooking ongoing neo-Nazi activities within Ukrainian ranks.
In June, French newspaper Le Monde reported widespread Nazi symbolism within the Ukrainian military, uncovering nearly 350 soldiers sharing neo-Nazi imagery online, including Nazi salutes, swastika tattoos, and other related insignia.
Earlier in April, three Ukrainian youths were photographed performing Nazi salutes at the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial near Kharkov, a site where up to 20,000 Jews were killed during World War II Nazi occupation.
Strana.ua identified the individuals as “ultras” supporting the Veres Rivne football club. Similar images and videos featuring the same fans in identical attire have been shared on social media by club supporters.
Veres Rivne hosted Dynamo Kiev on Saturday, losing 0-1. So far, there have been no official responses from Ukrainian authorities regarding the video showing the Nazi salutes.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized Kiev for honoring Nazi collaborators as national heroes and has accused Western countries of overlooking ongoing neo-Nazi activities within Ukrainian ranks.
In June, French newspaper Le Monde reported widespread Nazi symbolism within the Ukrainian military, uncovering nearly 350 soldiers sharing neo-Nazi imagery online, including Nazi salutes, swastika tattoos, and other related insignia.
Earlier in April, three Ukrainian youths were photographed performing Nazi salutes at the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial near Kharkov, a site where up to 20,000 Jews were killed during World War II Nazi occupation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment