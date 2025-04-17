Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fiji Reveals National Housing Policy 2025-2030 to Enhance Affordable Housing Access

2025-04-17 09:56:09
(MENAFN) Fiji's Ministry of Housing has officially introduced the National Housing Policy 2025-2030, with the goal of increasing access to affordable, adequate, and inclusive housing throughout the nation.

The newly established policy emphasizes the need for regulatory reforms, the growth of social housing initiatives, and improved affordability through strategic collaborations and focused assistance for low-income families, as reported by media sources on Thursday.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stated that the policy aims to reduce housing expenses by encouraging the use of prefabricated homes and lowering taxes on building materials.

He also noted that various institutions are offering attractive loan packages and competitive interest rates to assist individuals in purchasing units, acquiring land, and constructing homes.

Nalumisa highlighted that this policy represents a national pledge to uphold the right to accessible and adequate housing for all citizens of Fiji.

