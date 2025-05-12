Enphase Energy Expands In Europe With The IQ Balcony Solar System In Belgium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the EnphaseIQBalcony Solar System in Belgium. Designed for plug-and-play installation, the new system empowers apartment dwellers and homeowners with limited roof space to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small outdoor areas. It's also a simple and affordable solution for fully off-grid use cases, offering reliable daytime power for cabins, camping sites, mobile home setups, and more. The IQ Balcony Solar System includes Enphase IQ8HCTM Microinverters, IQBalcony Gateway, and other components. Enphase also recently launched the product in Germany.

Balcony solar systems – or“plug-in solar” systems – are rapidly expanding access to clean energy for residents without traditional rooftop space. Belgium legalized balcony solar systems for the first time in April 2025, as the country targets a 40% increase in solar capacity by the end of this year. The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System will help more people participate in the energy transition, supporting greater energy independence across Europe.

The IQ Balcony Solar System offers the following key features:



Do-it-yourself installation: The system has an easy setup with plug-and-play connectors for self-installation and commissioning through the Enphase® App.

Off-grid operation: The system's IQ Microinverters switch seamlessly between grid-tied and off-grid modes, so connected devices can stay powered during daytime grid outages, or function entirely off-grid when the sun is shining in rural or remote areas where grid power isn't available.

Scalable solution: Homeowners can start with a small system and expand over time using an Enphase expansion kit as energy needs grow. Additional energy from the expansion kit can be harvested using the auxiliary socket.

Integrated connectivity: The system offers a simplified setup using Wi-Fi or cellular data, supported by a 5-year data plan for seamless monitoring and updates. Highly reliable: The IQ8HC Microinverters come with an IP67 rating, while the IQ Balcony Gateway has an IP65 rating and a 5-year warranty.



“We're seeing a surge in interest from Belgians looking for easy-to-install systems that can help deliver real energy savings,” said Brent Groven, head of renewables procurement at GROEP Alelek, a distributor of Enphase products in Belgium.“The IQ Balcony Solar System makes solar energy available to people in apartments and homes who couldn't participate before.”

The standard Enphase IQ Balcony Solar Kit includes two IQ8HC Microinverters, one IQ Balcony Gateway, IQ® Cables, and one AC Power Cable. Retailers can bundle it with solar panels and racking before it is sold. The scalable system can accommodate up to seven IQ8HC Microinverters and panels, enabling the system to evolve with energy needs. System owners can easily install the system on their own and commission it using the Enphase App, which also allows users to monitor and view their energy production.

“The IQ Balcony Solar System is a simple, powerful, and user-friendly solar balcony solution,” said Wiet Vande Velde, CEO of EnergyKing, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium.“We are excited about its scalability, reliability, and high performance, which we believe will enable more Belgians to achieve energy independence and resilience while reducing their utility costs.”

“With the launch of the IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, we're continuing to expand how and where people can access clean energy,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“This is a meaningful step in our broader European growth strategy, and we're excited to bring more innovative, space-efficient solar solutions to customers across the region.”

The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System is available for purchase today on the Enphase website or with select partners. Solar panels, shelves, and mounting hardware are not included in this kit and must be purchased separately. To learn more about Enphase's IQ Balcony Solar System in Belgium, visit the websites for homeowners (French and Dutch ) and installers (French and Dutch ).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the ability of more people to participate in the energy transition; Enphase Energy's ability to support greater energy independence across Europe; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy's products in Belgium. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.