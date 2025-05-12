403
Kremlin voices remarks on murder of Russian general
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has condemned the recent assassination of Russian Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, attributing the attack to Ukrainian involvement and describing it as further proof of Kiev’s ongoing use of terrorism against Russia.
General Moskalik, deputy chief of operations for Russia’s General Staff, was killed early Friday by a car bomb outside his home in Balashikha, a suburb of Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the incident, said the killing highlights the "true nature" of the Ukrainian government, accusing it of persistently carrying out terrorist acts on Russian territory. He urged the public to remain vigilant, even as diplomatic efforts toward peace continue.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova echoed Peskov’s remarks, stating that if Ukraine’s involvement is confirmed, it would expose the “barbaric and treacherous” character of the Kiev authorities. She also criticized Ukraine for rejecting diplomatic solutions and escalating the conflict. Zakharova noted that Moskalik had previously participated in peace talks through the Minsk Group and Normandy Format, which likely made him a target for Ukrainian intelligence.
This attack follows a similar incident in December, when Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, was killed by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter. That operation was also blamed on Ukrainian special services, who reportedly used remote detonation after monitoring Kirillov’s movements via a hidden camera.
