Essays unveiled in Moscow as part of “Open Dialogue: The Future of the World – New Platform for Global Growth” initiative
(MENAFN) Ahead of a major international forum on the future of the global economy, nearly 700 essays from participants in 102 countries were unveiled in Moscow on Thursday as part of the “Open Dialogue: The Future of the World – New Platform for Global Growth” initiative.
The essay contest, organized by the National Centre RUSSIA, attracted contributions from around the world, with the highest participation coming from Mexico, India, China, Oman, Italy, Egypt, Vietnam, Türkiye, Colombia, Canada, and France. The submitted essays have been compiled into four volumes, each focusing on a key area: Investments in People, Technology, Environment, and Communication. The aim is to surface groundbreaking ideas that could help shape future economic strategies.
Gerald Sakuler, president of the Austrian Business Club in Russia, emphasized the importance of forward-thinking solutions. “With 10 billion people soon to inhabit the planet, we need to find answers for energy and environmental challenges. Every idea submitted will be considered,” he said.
The presentation event brought together authors, organizers, and experts to review highlights and exchange perspectives ahead of the full forum, which will be held in Moscow from April 28 to 30. The Open Dialogue event will convene global stakeholders including academics, government officials, think tanks, NGOs, media, and youth leaders to explore long-term strategies for sustainable global development.
The forum's full agenda is available online in five languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Arabic, and Portuguese.
