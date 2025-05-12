Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's PM Congratulates Singapore On Parliamentary Election Success


2025-05-12 06:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable to the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, congratulating him on the success of the 14th parliamentary election. (end)
