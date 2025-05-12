CABSAT 2025: France Powers The Future Of Broadcasting And Media Innovation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)- At a time when the Middle East's media and entertainment sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, France is stepping into the spotlight at CABSAT 2025 with a strong delegation of 14 cutting-edge companies. Gathered under the French Pavilion (Sheikh Saeed Hall - S2 A30 & S2 B30), this national showcase is organized by Business France, the public agency responsible for fostering the international growth of the French economy and aligns with France's ambition to lead the future of broadcasting, content delivery, and digital innovation in the region.



France : A Trusted Tech Partner for a Booming Regional Market

With the Middle East media market projected to more than double by 2032, growing from USD 38.45 billion in 2024 to USD 82.67 billion, the region is cementing its position as a global hub for content innovation, streaming, and next-gen broadcasting. The UAE, in particular, leads the charge, with TECOM Group PJSC's Dubai Studio City and Abu Dhabi's twofour54 acting as magnets for international investment and creativity. France's presence at CABSAT 2025 reflects a broader strategic ambition: to deepen technological and commercial partnerships across the Gulf and wider Middle East. The French Pavilion will spotlight innovations that address the region's evolving priorities, from 5G infrastructure and cloud-based production to AI-powered content personalization and green data centers.

French Expertise : A Complete Value Chain Across Media Technologies

French companies have rapidly scaled up investment in future-proof technologies, underscoring their ability to meet regional demand for flexible, secure, and sustainable media solutions. A notable example: the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, powered by France's first-ever end-to-end cloud-based broadcast, a world first that set new standards in live production and digital sustainability.

Amid this high-growth context, the French Pavilion will spotlight high-value technological solutions supporting the region's ambitions for digital transformation and content innovation.

In video compression, OTT delivery, and content distribution, ATEME and BROADPEAK will showcase pioneering solutions supporting high-quality and flexible video streaming.

In content security and service quality monitoring, Verimatrix and Witbe will present technologies to protect digital assets and enhance user experience.

For broadcasting, IPTV, OTT platform development, and cloud-based content management, Enensys, Hexaglobe, Netgem, and Cognacq-Jay Image offer integrated and scalable solutions.

Multicam Systems and Easytools will highlight innovations in multi-camera capture and workflow automation.

For collaborative video file management and hybrid broadcasting, Videomenthe and Easybroadcast will present advanced tools that support both live and on-demand delivery.

You can meet with Cit De Mmoire that will showcase expertise in audiovisual heritage digitization, archiving, and promotion.

Finally, France 24, the international news channel, will leverage its participation to reinforce its visibility in the region.

As part of the program, Dubai Studio City, the region's leading hub for content creation and one of TECOM Group's 10 business districts, will host a special networking event bringing together key players from the broadcast, production, and telecom sectors and the French companies. This initiative with Dubai Studio City – which alongside Dubai Media City and Dubai Production City forms TECOM Group's Media Cluster – stands as a strong example of the growing partnership between France and the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing shared ambitions to drive innovation and collaboration across the media and entertainment landscape.

By leveraging its internationally recognized ecosystem of innovation and creativity, France reaffirms its ambition to deepen technological and business ties with key stakeholders across the Middle East.