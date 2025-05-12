Leagend Unveils Smart Lead-Acid Battery Tester To Revolutionize Battery Manufacturing

leagend smart lead-acid battery tester solution

leagend announced its smart lead-acid battery tester solution designed to tackle critical pain points in battery production and service operations.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a leader in battery testing systems, announced its smart lead-acid battery tester solution, a comprehensive testing platform designed to tackle critical pain points in battery production and service operations. This innovative system directly addresses issues such as imprecise test results, labor-intensive manual processes, fragmented data management, and weak brand differentiation.Addressing Key Industry Challenges.Traditional battery testing methods often fail to reveal a battery's true condition due to imprecise measurements.Data from these tests is usually recorded by hand or in isolated spreadsheets, leading to chaotic data management that is hard to trace or analyze. Manual test workflows are slow and labor-intensive, unable to meet the scale of mass production. Furthermore, generic testers provide no way to reinforce a manufacturer's brand identity.In practice, one plant's fully automated battery testing platform slashed inspection time by about 80% and ensured error-free data logging. leagend's smart lead-acid battery tester solution is designed to deliver this precision-driven automation to its customers.High-Precision, Automated Testing.The smart lead-acid battery tester solution is engineered around high-precision sensors and advanced algorithms that deliver accurate, repeatable measurements.This precision enables manufacturers to enforce tighter quality control, detecting even minor capacity or voltage variances during production. The system also supports batch automation: it can simultaneously test dozens of batteries, dramatically reducing overall cycle time.In one example, automating the testing process cut inspection time by about 90%, demonstrating how high-throughput testing can dramatically boost output. These gains allow manufacturers to greatly increase throughput to meet higher production demand.Smart Data Management and CustomizationThis smart lead-acid battery tester solution includes an integrated data platform to ensure every test is fully documented and analyzed. Every measurement is automatically logged into a centralized database, enabling real-time data collection and reporting.The built-in smart analytics software then organizes this information, providing insights on battery health trends and production yield. leagend highlights that the solution's“smart analysis system” helps customers monitor and manage battery data easily, supporting data-driven decision-making.This end-to-end data approach eliminates manual entry errors and ensures fully traceable results.In addition, the tester's user interface and report formats can be customized to incorporate a customer's branding and specific reporting requirements, reinforcing the manufacturer's brand during testing operations.Remote Monitoring and MaintenanceModern connectivity features further enhance the system's capabilities. The smart lead-acid battery tester solution supports remote access and monitoring, allowing engineers to view test progress, retrieve results or adjust settings from any location. By enabling centralized oversight of testing operations, this capability reduces downtime and maintenance costs. For example, service teams can diagnose issues or apply software updates without visiting every production site, and operators of electric vehicles and large energy storage systems can monitor and maintain large battery fleets more efficiently through centralized diagnostics.Versatile Industry ApplicationsThis solution is suited to a wide range of industry scenarios.On production lines, it verifies that every lead-acid battery meets specifications by performing automated quality tests.In sales and service networks, it acts as a premium diagnostic tool – dealers and field technicians can use it to perform branded health checks for customer batteries, improving trust and satisfaction.Academic and research institutions benefit from its precise measurements for experiments.For electric vehicles and large energy storage systems, it provides a practical method for evaluating and maintaining large battery packs in the field.leagend Smart Lead-acid Battery Tester Solution is a transformative innovation for the battery industry. By integrating precision sensing, automated batch testing, smart data analytics and connectivity, the platform helps manufacturers improve production efficiency and quality control, accelerate R&D development, and deliver better customer service. This launch underscores leagend's commitment to innovation and to providing customized testing solutions for battery manufacturers and end-users.

