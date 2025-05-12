TN Govt Approves Rs 150 Cr For Rural Development Under ‘Namukku Naame’ Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has granted approval for the implementation of the 'Namakku Naame Thittam' in rural areas for the current financial year, earmarking a sum of Rs 150 crore for its execution.

This move aims to bolster community-driven development by encouraging public participation in infrastructure and service improvements.

The state government has also issued comprehensive guidelines outlining the scope, procedures, and eligible institutions under the scheme.

The initiative will focus on upgrading and modernising facilities in government-run schools, colleges, and community welfare centres across rural Tamil Nadu.

The 'Namakku Naame' (translated as“We for Ourselves”) scheme is rooted in the principle of participatory development.

Under this scheme, local communities are encouraged to identify critical infrastructure needs and contribute resources - financial or otherwise - alongside government funding to complete the proposed projects.

The allocation of Rs 150 crore is expected to significantly enhance rural infrastructure, with an emphasis on educational and welfare institutions.

The government hopes this will lead to improved learning environments, better service delivery at community centres, and an overall boost in rural quality of life.

Officials from the Department of Rural Development stated that the scheme will also foster a sense of ownership among residents and enhance accountability in the implementation of public projects.

Proposals under the scheme must be routed through local panchayats, and development works will be subject to strict monitoring and quality checks as outlined in the newly-issued guidelines.

The scheme is expected to be implemented in a phased manner, with district administrations instructed to prioritise projects based on local needs.

Preference will be given to institutions that demonstrate active community involvement and readiness to contribute to the development efforts.

With this renewed thrust, the Tamil Nadu government reiterates its commitment to inclusive growth and grassroots empowerment, bridging development gaps between urban and rural regions of the state.