The UAE's Inspiring Economic Model Marks A Bold Leap Toward The Future” Says Egyptian Entrepreneur Ahmed Abou Hashima -...

During his keynote speech at the "Startup Power Competition", Egyptian entrepreneur Ahmed Abou Hashima praised the UAE's visionary economic approach and considered it as one of the most successful models of economic transformation, having rapidly evolved into a global hub for investment and trade-driven by a clear national vision and long-term strategic planning.

He also commended the UAE's bold integration of artificial intelligence across the education, healthcare, and government sectors, positioning it as a global benchmark for Arab nations and describing it as 'an inspiring story, not just a successful economic model.'"

“The UAE didn't just adopt AI, it prioritized it nationally,” he stated. Abou Hashima urged other countries to follow the UAE's lead in making innovation a cornerstone of development, adding:“We don't just need to catch up-we need to leap forward.”

He concluded by urging youth to trust their instincts and act, saying:“Your dream is valid, and you are the only one who can bring it to life.”

Watch the full video here:



أحمد أبو هشيمة عن تجربة الأمارات-قصة ملهمة وليست فقط تجربة أقتصادية ناجحة

Permalink