BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 12/05: More Upside (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 108,250. Add a stop-loss at 100,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 108,250.
A deal between the US and China would be a good thing for Bitcoin and other assets as it would lower the risks that have remained in the market in the past few weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has rebounded in the past few weeks after bottoming at 74,492 in April. It has crossed the important resistance level at 88,770, the neckline of the double-bottom at 75,000.The pair has slowly formed a cup and handle pattern, a popular continuation sign. It also formed a mini golden cross as the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money It is now nearing the upper side of the cup at 108,230. Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely keep rising as bulls target that target. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological point at 110,000.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
