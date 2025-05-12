403
Russia Mentions Basis for Peace Talks with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Yury Ushakov, an aide to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, emphasized that peace talks with Ukraine must consider both the current situation on the ground and the discussions from the 2022 Istanbul talks.
His comments followed President Putin's offer to Ukraine for direct negotiations “without any preconditions.”
In a statement early on Sunday, Putin suggested a new round of talks be held on May 15 in Istanbul.
Ushakov further stated to the media that any discussions with Ukraine should incorporate the agreements made during the 2022 negotiations, which Ukraine left unilaterally.
He also stressed that “the real situation” on the ground must be taken into account in these talks.
Additionally, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, informed journalists on Sunday that the “objectives of negotiations are clear – to eliminate the root causes of the conflict” and to safeguard Russia’s interests.
He also suggested that Ukraine’s independence is questionable, and much of the outcome will depend on the choices made by Ukraine’s Western supporters.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that Turkey is ready to host peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
In a televised speech, Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to “serious negotiations with Ukraine” and the goal of achieving a “long-term, sustainable peace” that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict.
He also hinted that, if the talks resume, they could lead to a “new ceasefire” that both sides would honor, creating the potential for a comprehensive peace agreement.
