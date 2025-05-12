403
Kremlin assures Russia isn’t seeking Zelensky’s resignation
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia is not calling for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to step down. However, Peskov noted that any future agreements signed by Zelensky could potentially be challenged legally within Ukraine.
Russia has long questioned Zelensky's legitimacy, particularly since his presidential term officially expired last May. Zelensky has repeatedly extended martial law, with Ukraine’s parliament supporting the latest extension just last week.
In an interview with French weekly Le Point, Peskov clarified that while Russia does not seek Zelensky's resignation, any agreement made under his authority could face legal challenges. This, he explained, is due to concerns regarding martial law and certain provisions in Ukraine’s Constitution, specifically the role of the president versus the parliament, or Rada.
Peskov also highlighted that the Ukrainian constitution allows for the transfer of presidential authority to the speaker of the Rada. While Russia does not insist on Zelensky's resignation as a condition for peace talks, President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that any final agreement must be signed by the legitimate leadership of Ukraine.
Russian officials have also pointed out a key obstacle to negotiations: Zelensky’s decree prohibiting any talks with Putin. Since the collapse of peace talks in Istanbul in 2022, no direct negotiations have taken place between Moscow and Kiev. The UK’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have played a role in convincing Ukraine to abandon negotiations and continue the conflict.
