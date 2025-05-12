403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taliban Bans Chess in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) The Taliban government in Afghanistan has prohibited the game of chess nationwide, citing its incompatibility with Islamic Sharia law.
This decision was made public on Sunday.
“There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess,” explained Atal Mashwani, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports directorate, in a statement to a news agency.
He further added that chess is “considered a means of gambling,” which is prohibited under the group’s morality laws.
Mashwani clarified that chess would remain banned "until these considerations are addressed."
He also noted that the national chess federation had not organized any competitions for approximately two years.
The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, taking advantage of the US military’s withdrawal after nearly 20 years of involvement in the country.
Since assuming power, the group has placed restrictions on several sports.
In the previous year, they banned mixed martial arts (MMA) and other free fighting competitions, labeling them as excessively “violent” and inconsistent with Sharia law.
This decision was made public on Sunday.
“There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess,” explained Atal Mashwani, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports directorate, in a statement to a news agency.
He further added that chess is “considered a means of gambling,” which is prohibited under the group’s morality laws.
Mashwani clarified that chess would remain banned "until these considerations are addressed."
He also noted that the national chess federation had not organized any competitions for approximately two years.
The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, taking advantage of the US military’s withdrawal after nearly 20 years of involvement in the country.
Since assuming power, the group has placed restrictions on several sports.
In the previous year, they banned mixed martial arts (MMA) and other free fighting competitions, labeling them as excessively “violent” and inconsistent with Sharia law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment