China Slams U.S. Tariff Tactics Amid Geneva Talks
(MENAFN) China has voiced its opposition to the United States' imposition of reciprocal tariffs, according to state media reports on Sunday, as trade negotiations between the two economic giants took place in Switzerland.
A news outlet quoted Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu at a press conference, stating that the U.S. utilizes tariffs as a “weapon to exert maximum pressure and seek self-interest, embodying typical unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.”
He further asserted, “This approach sacrifices the legitimate interests of countries worldwide to serve US hegemonic interests.”
These comments coincided with high-level trade talks held in Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday. The U.S. delegation was headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while Vice Premier He Lifeng led the Chinese contingent.
Following the meetings, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that his team had a "very good meeting" with Chinese officials in Switzerland, proclaiming that a "total reset" in U.S.-China relations had been achieved.
The discussions occurred against a backdrop of efforts to de-escalate trade tensions that intensified earlier in the year when the U.S. levied tariffs as high as 145% on goods imported from China. Beijing responded by imposing retaliatory tariffs reaching up to 125% on select American products.
