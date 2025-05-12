Ettifos V2X-AIR Secures Omniair Certification Paving The Way For Global V2X Market Expansion

Ettifos V2X-AIR Receives OmniAir Consortium Certification

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ettifos, a leading provider of V2X solutions, has officially received C-V2X product certification for its on-board unit V2X-AIR from the global certification body OmniAir Consortium .V2X-AIR is a compact, lightweight aftermarket On-board Unit (OBU) based on the C-V2X standard, a technology that has been adopted as the V2X standard in the United States, South Korea, China, and other key markets around the world.Designed for easy in-vehicle installation, V2X-AIR can be paired with a smartphone application for enhanced usability across a wide range of vehicle types, from passenger cars to commercial fleets, supporting a variety of V2X applications to deliver critical information to drivers for improved road safety and traffic efficiency.As a result, the innovative solution has been recognized for overcoming key usability and installation challenges that have historically limited the widespread adoption of V2X services.Being one of the industry's most trusted certification bodies for connected vehicle technologies, OmniAir's rigorous testing process confirms that V2X-AIR meets international standards for performance, interoperability, and security - ensuring its compatibility with connected vehicle systems across major global markets, including the United States.This achievement adds to V2X-AIR's earlier certification by ITS Korea under the KC mark, highlighting its market readiness at both domestic and global levels.Yongtae Park, Ettifos Chief Technology Officer, stated:“Gaining OmniAir certification demonstrates that our V2X solution has passed both laboratory and field tests required by global standards. It signifies that we have achieved the level of interoperability and communication performance demanded by the U.S. and global markets, laying a strong foundation for international market competitiveness.“We sincerely thank the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), the only OmniAir authorized test laboratory in Korea, for their assistance throughout the certification process, and the wider OmniAir team for their continued support.”Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium, added:“Congratulations to Ettifos for earning OmniAir Certification for their V2X-AIR OBU. We applaud Ettifos's commitment to providing trusted and interoperable V2X solutions to help advance transportation safety and mobility around the world."Building on this milestone, Ettifos plans to secure OmniAir certification for all of its V2X product lines, including Roadside Units (RSUs), by the end of the first half of 2025 to further strengthen its position in the rapidly growing global V2X market.

