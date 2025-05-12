403
Britain's Former World Champion Addresses New Experiences
(MENAFN) One of the United Kingdom’s most celebrated sports figures underscored the value of exploring unfamiliar paths, suggesting that experimentation is a natural component of personal development, and that missteps should be accepted calmly.
"Young people are afraid of making mistakes or feeling like they're going to look a fool when they try something new. But when you try something new, you've got to realize you are learning. And when you're learning, you take your time. Nothing comes instantly," said Colin Jackson, a former Olympic silver medalist and two-time World Champion in hurdles, in an interview with a news agency.
Jackson visited Turkey to participate in the "Wellness Weekend with Olympic Medalist Athletes" gathering, held in the scenic coastal town of Didim along the Aegean Sea.
During the event, he shared his perspective on the significance of holistic health and well-being.
"To me, well-being is really important, and especially when people are on vacation. You know, sometimes you forget about your well-being when you're on vacation. But if we can kind of make something across the board that is wholesome but fun, educational, with some of the best athletes of all time, it makes a big difference. I think it's a good difference. And I think in itself, it makes it very attractive," he commented.
The retired hurdler, who earned a silver medal in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, also highlighted the necessity of continuously setting personal goals and pushing beyond comfort zones.
"I think one of the most important things when you try to inspire young people is to make it happen naturally, not be a forced thing. So first of all, when people watch the videos of us training, they'll see people having a great time. They're smiling. They're having a good time. We explain how challenges work, how you can just push yourself to get the maximum out of yourself. It may take you one day. It may take you four days. But you will push yourself to your extreme," Jackson added.
